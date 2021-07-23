WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY RESONATES WITH MOTHER, DAUGHTER ARMY DUO

CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea – It is one thing to follow in the footsteps of a military family; it’s another to have the opportunity to serve in the same brigade with your mother.



With Woman’s Equality Day on Aug. 26, serving as mother and daughter couldn’t have come at a more perfect time according to Col. Jabari Miller, commander, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.



Miller encouraged the opportunity for Maj. Eloisa Cox, 3rd ABCT brigade logistics officer, to serve alongside her daughter, Spc. Ayana Anthony, a combat medic assigned to Charlie Company, 123rd Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd ABCT.



“Cox and Anthony both bring unique talents to the ‘Bulldog’ Team,” said Miller. “It’s not every day you see mother and daughter embark on such a strategically important mission together.”

Before serving, Anthony moved around often as a military child with her father - serving as a U.S. Marine - and her mother, who currently serves with her while forward deployed to the Republic of Korea.



“Being deployed could be stressful with the holidays approaching causing Soldiers to feel a little home sick,” said Anthony. “Having my mother here helps when I feel home sick, but I do feel sorry for the Soldiers who can’t see their family as conveniently as I can.”



Anthony focused a lot of her energy into attending a career progression board recently. She studied for weeks, an hour daily before and after physical training, before lunch, and participated in mock boards to better prepare herself for the promotion board with hopes of becoming a noncommissioned officer.



“Passing the board was great, but doing it with my mother at my side, was even better,” said Anthony. “It’s been pretty helpful having my mother around. There have been occasions where I did not know how to handle a situation, and she taught me valuable solutions I take with me when I go to the field. It’s pretty cool having her close.”



Cox joined the Army Aug. 5, 1996, commissioning as an officer in 2009 and is currently in her 25th year of active-duty service.



“With my daughter watching me serve, I want her to know, she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to,” said Cox. “I want her to know that she’s an athlete, she is going to be a future mother, a role model, and overall, a warrior within herself.”



Cox said that serving together has been a positive and a once in a lifetime experience.

