Spangdahlem MPF answers passport questions

Having a passport is a crucial item needed in order for 52nd Fighter Wing personnel to continue traveling in Europe.



The 52nd Military Personnel Flight provides tourist, no-fee, diplomatic and official passports, as well as consulate report of birth abroad (CRBA).

No-fee passports are only for dependents, and official passports are only for active duty members.



A no-fee passport is required for dependents on official travel, like a permanent change of station. In addition to the no-fee passport, they must also have a SOFA card with their passport prior to their arrival into the country. These passports are not authorized for leisure travel.



For dependents who would like to travel on leisure, they must have a SOFA card in addition to their passport. Active duty personnel are able to leisure travel with tourist passports, orders and their common access card.



The Foreign Clearance Guide (FCG) (https://www.fcg.pentagon.mil/fcg.cfm) provides the most up-to-date information on country entrance requirements and should be fully reviewed prior to PCSing.



For 52nd FW members who would like to travel on leisure, they must have a tourist passport, as well as their SOFA at all times. The SOFA shows that a member is authorized to stay in Germany longer than 90 days.



The recent change in requiring an official passport or no-fee passport does not affect current active duty members and their dependents who are currently in Germany. However, dependents will need the SOFA card in addition to their tourist passport, which can be done on a walk-in basis at the Passport Office.



To schedule an appointment, please contact the Passport Office via email at 52mss.dpmpsp@us.af.mil or DSN 452-4448.

Date Taken: 08.12.2021 Date Posted: 08.12.2021 Story ID: 402903