One team, one fight, one family 

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- When a tragedy hit close to home, one squadron leaned on each other for support and became an even closer family.

When Senior Master Sgt. Leilani Ripski, PACAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, suffered a brain bleed that put her in critical condition, military members from around the globe pitched in to help.

“There were about 5,000 different people that came together to help,” said Chief Master Sgt. Tyler Smith, ISR functional manager. “We are a family, there was not a question on how to find support, we were overwhelmed with trying to manage the support because of that sense of belonging and helping out your brothers and sisters in arms.

‘It’s not about the patches you wear, it’s about being a part of the family.”

After the brain injury, the squadron immediately took action to support her husband who is a Navy chief petty officer and her four children. A combined effort between the Navy and several intel units made the family meals and helped take the children to school.

Ripski’s immediate and extended family was also able to provide support as she is a Hawaii native.

In order to access specialized medical care, Ripski was medically evacuated by the Joint Patient Liaison Office and the 15th Medical Group from Tripler Army Medical Center, to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Prior to the brain injury, Ripski had orders to Fort Meade, Maryland, so the family proceeded with the move to be closer to her.

“Since the family PCSed to Fort Meade, the 70th ISR Wing headquarters has dedicated a family liaison officer to support the family through the transition,” said Senior Master Sgt. Veronica Babauta, PACAF family liaison officer to the Ripski family. “They have assisted with care and feeding the family and focused on bridging logistical support to ease the strains and have continued to remain in contact and provide support as needed.”

The legacy Ripski implemented during her assignment here continues to inspire Airmen today.

“She is phenomenal, her professional accolades, her reputation as being an expert in her career field, as well as her care for her airman is beyond reproach,” said Smith. “She started this event ‘Thank you Thursday’s’, to thank her airmen every week, she would always do something even if it was just a piece of chocolate on their desk.”

The team continues the tradition of Thank you Thursdays in Ripski’s honor.

“I have had several airmen say that Ripski is the reason they continue to serve, I have even had one or two say she is the reason they are alive,” Smith continued.

Four months into her treatment, there is no change to her condition.

“We aren’t giving up hope that we can get some part of her back, but every day and week that passes, those chances decrease,” said Babauta.

People from all over the globe came together to help the Ripski family and keep the ohana spirit alive.

“Ohana is a simple phrase that contains immensely deep meaning for us, the Ohana spirit is alive and strong,” said Babauta. “The spirit opened up the hearts of so many that cared and likely had the biggest impact in helping us all cope while being resilient for the Ripski’s when they could not be.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.11.2021 23:11 Story ID: 402902 Location: HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, One team, one fight, one family , by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.