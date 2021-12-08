Andersen Airmen connecting with Guam community

Airmen from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, have been active within the community recently, participating in volunteer events in an effort to better the community and emerging in the culture through the Andersen AFB Sister Villager Sister Squadron program, Aug. 9, 2021.

Between Aug. 6-8, volunteers and senior leaders participated in a Liberation Day event, a back to school event for foster children and a beautification project.

“It was an honor to be a part of a ceremony to remember those lost during the war and to support our sister village of Yigo for the last remembrance event celebrating the Liberation of Guam,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Timothy Wu, 36th Munitions Squadron commander and partner of Yigo, Guam, through the SVSS program.

The other two events focused on Andersen AFB Airmen being a good neighbor towards members of the community in Guam. Members from the Air Force Sergeants Association Chapter 1560 partnered with The Harvest House, which is a ministry for foster children and families on Guam that provides for their physical needs, spiritual encouragement, and emotional support, in order to throw a back to school event for foster children.

“Volunteering connects you with others and brings awareness to issues you may have not known about before,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eliana Rodriguez, AFSA secretary and participant. “As Airmen, we are fortunate enough to be able to help those who may be less fortunate and through volunteering we develop new insights and deeper ties to the community we are now a part of.”

Members from AFSA were able to donate $2,000 worth of school supplies and volunteer during the two-day event, where 15 volunteers decorated, gathered 500 backpacks, organized over $10,000 worth of children’s clothing and handed out free snow cones to the approximately 270 children and families that attended the event.

Additionally, members of 36th Contracting Squadron have been active with their partnering village through the SVSS program and have been planning and accomplishing multiple events to assist the village of Piti.

“In partnership with Piti, 36 CONS partnered with the Mayor’s Office by conducting a beautification project clean and paint two bus stops at Nimitz Estates, Piti, to help prepare for the upcoming school year,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jaeger Tuason, SVSS representative. “Community outreach events such as this are important because they enable the Airmen from Andersen AFB to continuously build and foster relationships with the local populous.”

As the rest of the year unfolds and more events occur across Guam, the relationship between the community and members from Andersen AFB continues to strengthen.

To get involved with the SVSS program, military can contact their squadron representative and the local community can contact their village mayor’s office for more information on upcoming events through the program.

