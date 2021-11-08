Camp Lejeune receives its 9th Commander in Chief's installation excellence award

Photo By Sanders Hall | Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations...... read more read more Photo By Sanders Hall | Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, delivers remarks during the virtual 2021 Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence award ceremony at MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 11. The competitive presidential award recognizes exceptional performance by installations across the services for efforts to support mission accomplishment and improve work and life for service members, civilian employees and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Mr. Sanders Hall) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – Leaders from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune accepted the 2021 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence during a virtual ceremony today.



The competitive presidential award recognizes exceptional performance by installations across the services for efforts to support mission accomplishment and improve work and life for service members, civilian employees and their families.



“Our priorities during 2020, with the backdrop of the pandemic, [were] keeping units deploying,” said Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. “We take pride in calling ourselves the fifth element of the [Marine Air Ground Task Force]. That mindset and buy-in from II [Marine Expeditionary Force] really enables us to operate as an integrated, seamless team.”



In the summary of accomplishments achieved by MCB Camp Lejeune over the past year, the Department of Defense noted that “Camp Lejeune provided realistic, effective, and practical combat training support for over 1,260,000 warfighters while serving as the Marine Corps' premier power projection platform.”



Additionally, the DoD highlighted the installation’s efforts to rapidly recover and rebuild its infrastructure following the devastating effects of Hurricane Florence by contracting renovations and repairs for approximately 200 facilities worth $2.5 billion in Fiscal Year 2020. These future projects will build on MCB Camp Lejeune’s continued commitment to environmental stewardship highlighted by a 46% reduction in energy use over the previous year, and further reinforce the installation’s support to maintaining combat-ready units for expeditionary deployment.



“It’s been a partnership all along, and one I am proud to be a part of,” said Niebel.



For more information about the Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence and MCB Camp Lejeune’s accomplishments, visit https://www.acq.osd.mil/EIE/.