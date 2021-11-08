Fort McCoy CYS holds summer fun days for students

Photo By Aimee Malone | School Age Center/Youth Center students try out jousting during the Summer Sizzle...... read more read more Photo By Aimee Malone | School Age Center/Youth Center students try out jousting during the Summer Sizzle event Aug. 5, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Child and Youth Services hosted activity days for Fort McCoy families Aug. 4-5 at the Child Development Center and School Age Center/Youth Center. (Photo by Aimee Malone, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Child and Youth Services facilities hosted fun summer activity days for their students Aug. 4-5 at Fort McCoy.



The Child Development Center’s Summer Sizzle event was held Aug. 4 at the center and in its parking lot. The morning featured outdoors fun with sprinklers and bubble machines, tie-dye shirts, ribbon dancing, and more.



In the afternoon, parents joined their children for family activities. The Directorate of Emergency Services brought out a fire truck and ambulance for children to climb in. CYS staff members set up carnival games and a miniature scavenger hunt. Families picked up books and other activities to take home. Pony rides were also available, and an entertaining pig came to visit after school.



School-Age Center/Youth Center students had their day of fun Aug. 5. Students were able to participate in some of the same activities as the CDC students, such as a foam machine, slip-and-slide, and tie-dying T-shirts. They also had the chance to participate in additional outdoor activities like jousting and rock-wall climbing.



The event was organized by Child and Youth Services staff members. Army Community Service staff members and teen SAC/YC students volunteered to assist with activities. Local businesses and organizations helped sponsor some of the activities and giveaways, which included books, school supplies, and treats.



CYS provides programs and services for children of eligible military and civilian families. CYS offers full-time, part-time, and hourly child care; before- and after-school care; summer camps; programs for middle school and teen youth; instructional classes; workforce preparation opportunities; and sports and fitness activities



For more information about programs and eligibility at Fort McCoy, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/cys.