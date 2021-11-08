167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight August 2021

Airman 1st Class Ian Hose is an aircraft fuel systems specialist for the 167th Maintenance Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for August 2021.



As an aircraft fuel systems specialist, Hose is responsible for inspecting, repairing and testing aircraft hydraulic and in-flight refueling systems. His comprehensive checks ensure that the complex fuel systems won’t malfunction during flight.



“His attitude is always excellent and he always jumps right in to whatever task is going on and is always trying to learn whenever he is doing something,” said Master Sgt. Christopher Orr, 167th Fuel Shop supervisor.

Orr described Hose as a professional Airman and said he volunteered for COVID-19 response duty and also volunteers with high school athletics.



Hometown: Clear Spring, Maryland

Job Title: Aircraft Fuel Systems

How long have you served in the unit: I enlisted in October of 2018

My job here is important because: without a properly operating fuel cell the plane cannot fly.

Civilian job: HVAC technician

Education: Some college. Working on HVAC licensing.

Hobbies: Exercising and hanging out with my friends outside of work.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Always be willing to try new things and listen to the advice of the people around you.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Pay attention while in student flight. As well as volunteer for orders as often as you can to meet new people.

The best thing about working with my team is: How willing the people around me are to teach me new things and willing to answer all of my questions.

