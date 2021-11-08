167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight July 2021

Master Sgt. Breanne Spessard is an aviation resource manager for the 167th Airlift Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for July 2021.



As an aviation resource manager, Spessard is responsible for maintaining flight records to validate aircrew safety requirements.



“Bre is an extremely dedicated member of the Airlift Squadron. She works tirelessly maintaining aircrew records, runs the fitness program for the Ops Group, and was hand selected to be an additional duty First Sergeant,” said Lt. Col. George Fay, 167th Airlift Squadron operations officer. “Bre is the kind of person who is always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and a great role model for our younger members in the wing.”



Hometown: Hedgesville

Job Title: Aviation Resource Management

How long have you served in the unit: 11 Years

My job here is important because: it plays a considerable role in mission readiness. We maintain aircrew currency for mission safety, ensuring that aircrew members are ready to go whenever needed and help the mission run smoothly.

Civilian job: AGR at the 167th Airlift Wing

Education: High school diploma and some college credits

Hobbies: When I’m not at work, I spend most of my time with my family. If I’m not with family, I am helping out with my church. I attend Grace church on Novak Drive, where I am on the hospitality team and involved in student ministry.

Goals: Future goals of mine are to promote to SMSgt and CMSgt one day.

I am proudest of: how far I have come since joining the unit. I am not the same person I was, and the growth that I have made and the things I’ve accomplished made me who I am today.

People may be surprised to know this about me: I have completed three half marathons.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: was being part of the Rota, Spain Contingency Operations with our C5 aircraft.

Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: I’ve learned that one of the most valuable lessons is to not take things for granted. We are quick to take things for granted, but there are so many blessings and great opportunities. Don’t let the day-to-day hustle make you forget the good things you have.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the wing: get your TSP set up for retirement. It will benefit you in the long run, and you will be happy you did it. Another thing would be to be mindful of your decisions here at the 167th and in your civilian life. We are here to work as a team to meet a common goal and keep the mission moving. Be mindful and wise about the decisions you make because they impact you and impact the rest of your team. Get involved in your section and the wing! If you can, take opportunities that are offered to you.

The best thing about working with my team is: that we are like family. I am very grateful to be part of Operations; I know if I need anything work or personal, I have people there to support me. The lifelong friendships I’ve made have been one of the best parts of being here at the 167th. I couldn’t ask for a better team.

