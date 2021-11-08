167th Airlift Wing undergoes inspection capstone

Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Col. Hui Ling Li, and Kimberly Schmidt, medical inspectors with the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver | U.S. Air Force Col. Hui Ling Li, and Kimberly Schmidt, medical inspectors with the Air Force Inspection Agency, go over a program with Capt. Mathew Wine, wing health administer with the 167th Medical Group, uses to manage medical inspections at Martinsburg, West Virginia, Aug., 8, 2021. Members of the AMC Inspector General completed a capstone visit with the 167th Airlift Wing over August unit training assembly, to gain information that ultimately generates a unit effectiveness inspection report. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Sencindiver) see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, W.Va., hosted about 50 inspectors and augmentees from the U.S. Air Force Air Mobility Command Inspector General Office, Aug 5-12, for a Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone event.



As part of the Air Force Inspection System (AFIS), the capstone is just one part of an on-going evaluation cycle that emphasizes critical self-assessment and continuous improvement.



Throughout the five-year inspection cycle, the 167th AW’s Inspector General team guides the wing through the Commander’s Inspection Program (CCIP), an “in-house” evaluation of wing’s resource management, leadership, process improvement efforts, and the ability to execute the mission.



The AMC IG team then comes in to assess the wing’s CCIP. As Col. Ryan Theiss, the AMC/IG team lead, explained during the capstone in-brief, the inspectors were at the 167th to evaluate, innovate and educate.



“We’re looking for undetected non-compliance,” he said. “We’re going to cross talk, there’s going to be a lot of communication going on, we call it white-hatting, teaching and learning, and that goes both ways.”



The AMC/IG inspectors spent three days inspecting, working directly with the Airmen throughout the wing. The remaining days were spent on administration and drafting the inspection report.



The final report, which may more than a month to finalize, will include an evaluation of the wing’s CCIP accuracy, adequacy and relevance and will provide an evaluation of the four major graded areas- managing resources, leading people, improving the unit and executing the mission. Also, the report will provide an understanding of the areas of greatest risk from undetected non-compliance for the wing.



“We’re looking forward to receiving the final results of this capstone to not only to validate what is working well for us here at the wing but also to see where we are falling short and make the necessary improvements for the future,” said Col. Marty Timko, 167th AW commander.