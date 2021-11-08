Japanese State Minister of Defense Nakayama visits U.S. Cyber Command

Photo By Josef Cole | U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cyber Command commander and National Security...... read more read more Photo By Josef Cole | U.S. Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, U.S. Cyber Command commander and National Security Agency director, greets the Honorable Yasuhide Nakayama, Japan Ministry of Defense, State Minister of Defense, at Fort George G. Meade, Md., Aug. 9, 2021. Their meeting included discussion of the strategic security challenges in cyberspace and bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Japan. see less | View Image Page

Yasuhide Nakayama, State Minister of Defense for Japan, visited U.S. Cyber Command at Ft. Meade on August 9, 2021 to meet with senior leaders.



Minister Nakayama met with Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Commander of CYBERCOM. They discussed strategic security challenges in cyberspace and bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Japan. Nakasone also briefed Minister Nakayama on the roles, missions, and capabilities of CYBERCOM.



"I was honored to welcome Minister Nakayama to U.S. Cyber Command. Our dialogue focused on common cybersecurity interests, further strengthening our alliance," said Nakasone. "The relationship with key strategic partners like Japan is critical in ensuring peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region and in cyberspace.”



The U.S.-Japan Alliance has never been more resolute and resilient – the cornerstone of peace and security in a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“Under the digital transformation of the whole society, cybersecurity is an ever-more important challenge for the nation and the armed forces,” said Nakayama. “The discussion with GEN Nakasone was a timely and constructive opportunity to reaffirm the core role our alliance continues to play in overcoming that shared challenge and to explore concrete steps to strengthen our cybersecurity collaboration further. GEN Nakasone and I are opening a new chapter in our joint efforts in cyberspace.”