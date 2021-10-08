San Diego Region Becomes DHA’s Newest Medical Market

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg | 210809-N-AU520-1018 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob L. Greenberg | 210809-N-AU520-1018 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 10, 2021) U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) (left), and Rear Adm. Tim Weber, director of the San Diego Market and commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, salute the rendering of colors during the establishment ceremony for the San Diego Market in Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) auditorium Aug. 10. Place visited NMCSD as part of the San Diego Market establishment ceremony. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Greenberg) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place, director of the Defense Health Agency (DHA), and Rear Adm. Tim Weber, San Diego Market director and commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, visited Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) for the San Diego Market establishment ceremony Aug. 10.

The San Diego Market is on the leading edge of the Military Health System's historic change, following its certification by the Defense Health Agency on July 27. By standing up the San Diego Market, DHA enables greater collaboration across military treatment facilities and clinics, strengthening the medical readiness of service members and enabling these facilities to deliver optimized care and an enhanced patient experience.

“It’s an important moment for military medicine, especially in the San Diego community,” said Place. “The medical leaders at Naval Medical Center San Diego, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and our clinics have been working together for many years and their work made today possible. Now we’re taking it a step further. Today’s ceremony cements that medical team into a single organization, further entrusting us with the medical care of our nation’s sons and daughters.”

The San Diego Market is responsible for providing healthcare delivery to 357,000 eligible Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Army service members, families and retirees across two medical treatment facilities, 16 branch clinics and 11 dental clinics. As the Military Health System (MHS) transfers management and administration to DHA, the market system will be implemented. This momentous reform effort is designed to increase overall access to care for Department of Defense (DOD) beneficiaries by improving coordination, standardization and best practices across the MHS.

“We have a comprehensive healthcare system in place that ensures our medical personnel have the education, training and necessary skills to provide superb combat casualty care while providing the highest quality of healthcare in our facilities,” said Weber. “Our exceptional staff deliver outstanding clinical care and services, consistently and across a market, that improve our patients’ experience. Achieving these outcomes is our commitment, our obligation and our privilege.”

As part of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, the Military Health System is transitioning administration and management of all military and hospitals and clinics to the DHA. To do so effectively, DHA chose a market approach, based on the six enhanced Multi-Service Markets already in place. Markets are groups of hospitals and clinics working together in a geographic area operating as a system to support the sharing of patients, staff, functions, budget, and more across all market facilities.”

