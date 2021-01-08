ASG-P Attends 77th Anniversary Warsaw Uprising Celebration

ASG-P represented the United States military contingent stationed in Poznan, Poland by actively participating in a community based dedication ceremony recognizing the participants of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising.
|08.01.2021
|08.11.2021 08:16
|402831
|POZNAN, PL
|1
|0
