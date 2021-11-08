Pa. Air Guard leaders tour renowned Lehigh Valley Ranger School

KEMPTON, Pa. -- Tucked in the mountains a half hour outside of Allentown, Pa., the Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) Hawk Mountain Ranger School (HMRS) has been training cadets in search-and-rescue tactics, techniques and procedures for over 60 years.



As the longest running CAP-aligned search-and-rescue school in the country, HMRS attracts hundreds of cadets every year from across the United States and from CAP squadrons overseas for week-long field training exercises in July and February. The school provides cadets with hands-on training in ground navigation, medical response, and incident command.



As an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, CAP and HMRS have a long-standing partnership with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard (PAANG) and collaborate on missions every year from responding to weather-related emergencies to facilitating the CAP’s annual Cadet Training School at Fort Indiantown Gap. Pennsylvania Air National Guardsmen also support operations at HMRS.



PAANG commander, Brig. Gen. Michael Regan and state Command Chief, Chief Master Sgt. Paul Frisco recently toured the site to see training and lodging facilities, meet with cadets and cadre members, and learn firsthand about how HMRS is preparing cadets to serve and be leaders in their local communities.



“We’re proud that so many young cadets are choosing to learn these critical lifesaving skills and to serve their communities,” Regan said. “And we’re excited that they are choosing to come to Pennsylvania for the unique training opportunity that Hawk Mountain presents.”



During the visit, Regan and Frisco spoke with cadets who were receiving instruction in ground navigation.



“The cadets we engaged with were excited to be at Hawk Mountain, and despite the challenging conditions they were determined to learn all they could from the staff and test their personal limits,” Frisco said.



The positive impacts of HMRS training can be felt across the country. After graduating from HMRS, cadets return home where they integrate with existing or build new search and rescue teams that are often called upon to support operations in their communities.



In fact, CAP provides 90 percent of all inland search and rescue missions in the U.S. on behalf of the U.S. Air Force, and many HMRS graduates helped in the delivery of more than 750,000 meals during COVID-19.



Many cadets pursue careers in public service, including the military, law enforcement or medical professions.



During the visit, HMRS leaders also outlined their vision for updating the Ranger School’s facilities to make the site more conducive for year-round operations and attract additional staff. Leaders hope to expand the workspace for cadets and staff, add solar power, upgrade the internet, and improve staff lodging.



“Hawk Mountain provides cadets with an opportunity to apply the skills they’ve learned in a realistic environment and to test themselves mentally and physically,” HMRS commander, CAP Lt. Col. Brian Cuce said. “Our goal is to continue to improve our facilities in order to enhance the training we offer each generation of new cadets, who go on to serve around the world.”

