Working through request for orders for movement

WIESBADEN, Germany – Human Resources offices as well as military members are finding themselves especially busy during this time of year, traditionally referred to as Permanent Change of Station season, with getting orders and getting processed to move to another assignment.



The post reassignment office does the Request for Orders once they receive assignment notification from the Human Resources Command, but Soldiers are responsible for getting their packet together, providing the Military Personnel Division with their required documents according to a checklist they receive from reassignments.



According to Kerry Neal, human resource assistant, it usually takes 30 to 60 days to get orders once reassignments sends out an RFO. He said once the Soldier submits their completed RFO packet to their S1 Personnel, there is nothing remaining for them to do.



If Soldiers find incorrect data on their orders, they should notify reassignments so that office can verify the correct information and create an amendment to the order so the Soldier can continue to out process.



Neal emphasized that orders can only be cut 120 days before departure. He said the Soldiers availability date to leave Germany is three days before their date estimated return from overseas and the Soldiers No Later Than date is six days after their DEROS.



He said if a Soldier chooses to take in country leave their leave must be before their DEROS or NLT date.