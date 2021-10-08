Saber awarded Women’s Air Force Rugby team leadership award

It’s not uncommon to see a service member’s desk adorned with an assortment of decorations, accolades and memorabilia, which serve as reminders of their life experiences.



For one Spangdahlem master sergeant, one award occupying her workspace, the Lt. Col. Nikki Jansen Leadership Award, serves as her own memento for an experience few in the Air Force have: playing for the Women’s Air Force Rugby Team.



“I have played in five full seasons of rugby, and played in multiple tournaments around the world,” said Master Sgt. Sahtara Wehe, 52nd Conventional Munitions Maintenance NCOIC, “I tried out for the Air Force this year for the first time because I figured what an opportunity it would be to play for the Air Force.”



The Lt. Col. Nikki Jansen Leadership Award is awarded for demonstrating outstanding leadership, sportsmanship, and tenacity on the pitch during practices or games for the Women’s Air Force Rugby team. When Wehe tried out for the team, she not only made it as a player, but also was one of the team captains.



“What sticks out to me the most about Sahtara was that this was her first time playing with the Air Force Rugby team,” said Captain Katie Mueller, 36th Wing Public Affairs Chief and co-captain of the team. “Even though she’s played rugby for years, it’s always a new and challenging experience to play with a team for the first time and immediately step into a leadership role.”



Mueller said she enjoyed their time together and is looking forward to seeing Wehe next year.



“Co-captaining the team with Sahtara was an honor,” says Mueller “I think she was a great choice for the Leadership Award. Sahtara has an intangible drive and desire to be a better rugby player, leader, Airman and person. One thing I have to say about Sahtara is that she has ‘the switch’. She knows when it was time to turn it on, focus, dig-deep and play hard; when it was time to give and receive feedback with the coaches, staff or teammates; and when it was time to relax and have fun.”



Although Mueller praised Wehe for her leadership ability, Wehe said she was shocked when she was selected for the award.



“My first emotion really was one of awe,” said Wehe, “So many women impressed me from the moment I showed up to camp. There were so many amazing leaders on my team, so to receive the leadership award was a massive honor.”



A tenacious leader between the goal posts, Wehe also spent time to develop relationships with her team off the field as well.



“The best part of the Air Force Rugby team is the off-field bonding that takes place, “said Mueller.” Rank, age, and years in the military do not matter, and you get the opportunity to become friends with your teammates. Sahtara is the epitome of this. She was always the one hosting card games and International Rugby game viewing parties and providing snacks in the hotel lobby.”



Wehe says these experiences with her team were priceless.



“There’s not enough great things to say about my team; it would take many articles to talk about all of the attributes, skills and great moments shared amongst all of us,” said Wehe. “Three and a half weeks of sweating, bleeding, training and sometimes crying together made us a strong team, one I wouldn’t trade for anything.”



Playing for an Air Force sports team can provide the opportunity to compete against other branches of the Department of Defense. Recently the Women’s Rugby team ended their time together in Wilmington, North Carolina, as they competed in the Armed Forces Women’s Rugby 7’s tournament, where the Air Force finished in second place.



After her experience competing for the first time in Air Force sports, Wehe highly encourages members to seek out the opportunity.



“I would highly encourage Air Force members to look into Air Force sports and apply if they have what it takes to do well in any of the different sports offered,” said Wehe.” Getting to play for the Air Force Rugby team is an experience like no other I have had in my 15 years of service. It’s an experience that is hard to put into words. I will continue to try out for the rugby team for as long as my leadership here allows it, and my body can endure it.”

