Coast Guard, Kauai County to hold search and rescue exercise off Kauai

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard and County of Kauai are scheduled to conduct a search and rescue exercise (SAREX) off the southern coast of the island, Thursday.



A SAREX is an exercise designed to evaluate notification and response procedures and identify shortfalls in communication and coordination of response during SAR incidents between partner agencies.



The goal of this year's SAREX is to improve communications, coordination, and response between agencies to increase response capabilities in Hawaii.



Mariners may observe an unmanned adrift overturned blue kayak and/or a rescue dummy with an orange life jacket floating off the southern coast of Kauai. Both objects will have stickers attached explaining that they are involved in the search and rescue exercise and will include contact numbers if mariners need further information.



Mariners are requested to not approach or retrieve either of the objects if sighted on Thursday.

