2021 Lyman Trust Grant Awarded to Fleet and Family Support Center, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – Fleet and Family Support Center Yorktown will be receiving a 2021 Lyman Trust Grant valued at $5,000 to support military spouse education programs.



The Lyman Trustees announced that they would be providing grants to three installations July 27, 2021. The other grants were awarded to Marine Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California and Airman and Family Readiness Center in Guam. The purpose of the Rear Admiral Charles H. & Marjorie L. Lyman trust is “to assist the improvement and enhancement of family life for Navy and Marine Corps families living on or near military bases; there by encouraging them to remain committed to a life in the military.”



“NWS Yorktown FAP will develop a program to educate spouses through a new Navy Spouse 101 workshop designed to educate and acclimate military spouses, both foreign born and US citizens, to Navy benefit basics, explain how to access Navy services, and introduce spouses to their local community through tours of local attractions, NWS Yorktown facilities, and community government buildings,” stated Shawna Gray, Family Advocacy Program Victim Advocate, Fleet and Family Support Center Yorktown.



She was recently discussing some military spouse trends with another FFSC Clinical co-worker when the opportunity to apply for the grant became available. It took her several weeks to write the grant. Ms. Gray has over 10 years’ experience, as a grant writer for community non-profits, and has been with FFSC NWS Yorktown for 5 years. She has also been a Victim Advocate for 16 years. This is the first time that FFSC NWS Yorktown has been awarded the Lyman Trust Grant.



“I would highly encourage all military spouses, whether you’re brand new to the Navy or are a seasoned spouse, to reach out to myself at 757-887-4625,” stated Shawna Gray, FFSC FAP Victim Advocate for FFSC, NWS Yorktown. “The number one goal is for our spouses to be informed, to have the information that they need, so they can make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”



Fleet and Family Support Centers are dedicated to providing a full range of quality programs and services that enhance the lives of Sailors and their families in support of mission readiness and retention.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 18:04 Story ID: 402808 Location: YORKTOWN, VA, US Hometown: YORKTOWN, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Lyman Trust Grant Awarded to Fleet and Family Support Center, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.