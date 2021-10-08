297th Regional Support Group conducts change of command ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Heidi Kroll | Brig. Gen. Charles “Lee” Knowles, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Heidi Kroll | Brig. Gen. Charles “Lee” Knowles, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard, presents Col. Matthew Schell, outgoing commander of the 297th Regional Support Group, with the Alaska Legion of Merit recognizing his accomplishments while serving concurrent assignments as the brigade commander and full-time AKARNG deputy chief of staff for operations during a change of command ceremony at the Lestenkof Plaza on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Army National Guard Col. Thomas “Alex” Elmore succeeded Col. Matthew Schell, commander of the 297th Regional Support Group, in a change of command ceremony at the Lestenkof Plaza here, Aug. 7, as part of a formal transfer of authority and responsibility.



Schell commanded the 297th RSG beginning Jan. 1, 2019, and since then has led the group through overseas deployments to Kuwait, Jordan and Poland.



“My immediate plan is to spend more time with my wife, Holly,” said Schell. “We deferred a lot of opportunities while I was in command. We both want to see more of Alaska and spend more time with our extended family.”



Brig. Gen. Charles “Lee” Knowles, commander of the Alaska Army National Guard, praised both Elmore and Schell in their leadership.



“The two officers seated before you have successfully accomplished all the hard tasks and difficult assignments asked of them,” said Knowles. “They are well qualified, committed and dedicated to our people and the organization. It really is a pleasure to be sharing this significant moment in their careers.”



The 297th RSG mission is to provide command and control of assigned units during homeland security, homeland defense and state emergency support for natural disasters.



“I’m taking over a tremendous organization,” said Elmore, adding that he hopes to build upon the legacy left by Schell. “I hope that when I change command, the incoming commander has the same feeling of confidence and professionalism and capability of this unit.”