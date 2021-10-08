Vermont National Guard App enhanced with additional features

Photo By Joshua Cohen | New functionality, resources and content have been added to the Vermont National...... read more read more Photo By Joshua Cohen | New functionality, resources and content have been added to the Vermont National Guard’s app making it easier for members to access information ranging from The Adjutant General’s Feed, VTNG news, family and military support resources to recruiting contact details and more. see less | View Image Page

New functionality, resources and content have been added to the Vermont National Guard’s app making it easier for members to access information ranging from The Adjutant General’s Feed, VTNG news, family and military support resources to recruiting contact details and more.



Originally envisioned as a communication tool for direct contact between the adjutant general and VTNG members, particularly M-Day Guardsmen, the app now has a new “Reach Up” function allowing anonymous tips to be submitted to the Inspector General, the VTNG’s recently established Provost Marshal, and the VTNG Harassment/Equal Opportunity Office.



Newly added ‘Reach Up’ functionality allows guard members to submit complaints and concerns outside of the chain of command, anonymously, this improvement responds to recommendations of the recently released National Guard Bureau’s internal assessment of the VTNG.



Information on additional resources available to VTNG members has been enhanced with revised VTNG “Policies,” “Offices and Services” and “VTNG Locations” tabs.



A newly added button for the VTNG Chaplain has been added in addition to an improved “MIL Guide” button featuring an ASVAB practice test link.



The VTNG’s monthly “Green Mountain Guard” is also now available within the app’s “Notification” button which provides a visual indication when new information is published in this section.



Full details regarding the Army’s new physical fitness standards are also available via the VTNG app under the “ACFT” button.



The app may be downloaded at the Google Play Store.