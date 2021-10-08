Investing in “Muleskinners” to build cohesive teams

FORT BLISS, TX-- Readiness is one of the top priorities of 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, and with that comes physical fitness. Believing Soldiers are the Army’s greatest asset, and to help develop Soldiers, the DSB command team established the Green Platoon at the Holistic Health and Fitness Complex. The Green Platoon consists of incoming Soldiers to the brigade learning lessons on staying fit, preventing injuries, sleep hygiene, performance nutrition, and maintaining a healthy mindset.



The “Muleskinner” H2F Complex was implemented earlier this year to invest in Soldiers by giving them the tools they need to invest in themselves and develop as leaders. By learning proper physical fitness standards in preparation for the upcoming Army Combat Fitness Test, other lessons are included in the two week program to help Soldiers prevent injuries that would cause them to acquire physical profiles.



“The H2F Green Platoon concept is to integrate “Muleskinners” into the formation by providing them the tools they need in order to be successful in their Army career,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Dawadrain Clark, command sergeant major of 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade. “I believe this is an awesome program that will get the organization to meet the commanders’ vision of having a disciplined, fit, ready to fight organization that have cohesive teams.”



Getting the proper nutrition to fuel the body, and the correct amount of sleep is critical in staying mission ready. The body needs to recover properly from all the strenuous work Soldiers are expected to do on a daily basis. Not only do Soldiers need to take care of the body, but the mind is just as important. Keeping a positive outlook on an individual level as well as working across their unit’s formation to work as a team to accomplish critical missions. The “Muleskinner” Command Team believes this is important and want to give Soldiers tools they need long after they leave the organization.



In support of the People First Initiative that has been implemented across the Army’s formations, leaders felt that by creating an environment of trust, inclusion, and mutual respect, would help Soldiers trust and believe in themselves, their organization, and these foundational guides start by building cohesive teams.



“It is very important for leadership presence down at H2F,” continued Clark. “One, it shows Soldiers that we have committed leaders, secondly, the initial impression Soldiers receives is the professionalism that the “Muleskinner” team is trying to set across the brigade.”



The H2F program is not only for newly assigned Soldiers, but for existing Soldiers across the DSB. Soldiers are encouraged to stop by the gym during lunch hours to work out and to ask questions to enhance their physical fitness, sleep hygiene, and diet. Building a culture where Soldiers can communicate to the team is necessary in building those cohesive teams.



“The Army is changing its’ culture,” said Staff Sgt. Mnqobi Masimula, platoon sergeant for green platoon. “How I see it, if you’ve been planting corn, you put all this effort in for your return, and have to replant every year. But, if you plant trees, you only plant once. It may take a while before you see the fruit, but the fruit is going to be there every year instead of planting the corn and harvesting and starting over again.”



Coaches and specialists are available to answer questions and help units develop their physical training programs. This program empowers and equip Soldiers to take charge of their health fitness, and well-being in order to optimize performance and maintain readiness further translating that knowledge into their formations.



“Remember, think war, be ready, and act like a warrior,” said Col. Sean P. Kelly, commander 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade. “Muleskinners are Fit, Discipline, and Always Ready! Muleskinner Strong!”



For more information, visit the H2F Complex at Building 20165, Kasserine Way, Fort Bliss or call 915-261-3146 to schedule a one on one consultation.

