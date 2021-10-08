New website combines all Navy and Marine Corps electronic health assessments

Accessing and completing a Periodic Health Assessment (PHA) or any Deployment Related Health Assessment (DRHA) is now easier with two websites combined into one.



The new electronic Health Assessment (eHA) website consolidates the PHA and all DRHAs, including the Pre-deployment Health Assessment (Pre-DHA), Post-deployment Health Assessment (PDHA), Post-deployment Health Reassessment (PDHRA) and the Mental Health Assessment (MHA), into one site. This will allow members to complete the self-assessment portion of multiple assessments, when needed, without changing websites.



“Sometimes Sailors and Marines have different Health Assessment requirements at the same time, such as a PDHA and an annual PHA. Our goal is to streamline the process. A single website is the first step in that effort.” said Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Force Medical Readiness Director, Captain Michael Mercado. “Future updates will be focused on improving the user experience, and minimizing redundant questions across assessments.”



“Our service members have enough on their plates at any given time,” said Captain Mercado. “Our goal is to take some of that stress away by making these important health assessments easier to navigate.”



When a Sailor and Marine is due for any of the assessments, they must go to the eHA website and complete the pertinent self-assessment questionnaire. Following that, they must contact their medical department, or local readiness clinic to initiate their medical record review and schedule a provider appointment. If a Sailor or Marine does not have access to medical at their unit or a nearby MTF, they can contact the appropriate Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command point of contact. The list is at: https://esportal.med.navy.mil/bumed/rh/m3/M34/SMMR/PHA_Regional_POCs/default.aspx



Any follow-up care or tests are scheduled and conducted. The assessment is complete when the provider certifies it.



Visit the official new website at https://data.nmcphc.med.navy.mil/eha/. Any difficulties with the website should be directed to the Navy Marine Corps Public Health Center Help Desk at (757) 953-0737 or email at usn.hampton-roads.navmcpubhlthcenpors.list.nmcphc-pha1@mail.mil.

