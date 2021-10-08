Indiana Aviation Guardsmen conduct full-scale interagency response mission

Photo By Sgt. Tackora Farrington | Troy Jackson, the Camp Atterbury firefighter inspector and Airfield Manager Rich Clark...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tackora Farrington | Troy Jackson, the Camp Atterbury firefighter inspector and Airfield Manager Rich Clark begin unloading equipment to support the 38th Brigade exercise. The 38th Combat Aviation Brigade Guardsmen are conducting a full-scale response mission in conjunction with the Defense Department civilians from Camp Atterbury Airfield, Transportation and Fire. This mission challenges the swift preparedness of our interagency operations in the event of a helicopter crash at Camp Atterbury. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ATTERBURY – It’s a quiet and muggy day on the ranges of Camp Atterbury. There is not a cloud in sight and the sun seems to be here to stay. If you listen closely, you can hear chopping of fan blades getting louder by the second. In no time the UH-60 helicopter breaks the horizon of trees launching leaves, dirt and debris into a tornado like whirlwind across landing zone Kliber.



These soldiers and airmen are participating in training that can one day save a life. They are responding to a simulated helicopter crash with the support of their civilian counterparts.



“This alert was certainly a surprise, I was working on other inspections today,” said Troy Jackson, the Camp Atterbury firefighter inspector. “But I’m glad it was a surprise; the realistic aspect is important to testing our skills on responding and assessing the downed aircraft and calling for additional resources and support.”



The 38th Combat Aviation Brigade Guardsmen are conducting a full-scale response mission in conjunction with the Defense Department civilians from Camp Atterbury Airfield, Transportation and Fire. This mission challenges the swift preparedness of our interagency operations in the event of a helicopter crash at Camp Atterbury.



At approximately 10:45 Friday morning, black smoke begins to rise from Kliber landing zone.



The airfield team took notice and immediately began their notification steps. Just minutes later the Camp Atterbury fire and first responders arrived on scene and began to take quick action to ensure the scene is secured and all notional injuries receive treatment.



With the absence of true injury this is the easy part of the exercise; the investigations, paperwork, photos and series of endless phone calls will be what challenges this team of military and civilian responders. Between unit leadership to base maintenance, the telephone game announcing this tragic notional incident will initiate action with nearly every directorate across the Indiana National Guard.



These exercises ensure seamless action and communication during difficult times while also building trust and dependency between our soldiers and civilian responders, said Col. Matthew Handy the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade commander.



Airfield Manager Rich Clark agreed with the aviation commander.



“We have a lot of aviation assets that come here to train not only from the state of Indiana, but also from all over the nation,” Clark said. “It is important for them to know when they get here that we have a good crash rescue system set up, and that if they encounter any accident or incident, they can count on us.”



It would have been easy for the civic organizations to half-heartedly move through the motions and our soldiers to just check the boxes so everyone could get into some air condition.



But that was not the case here.



Camp Atterbury witnessed a team effort that took this exercise seriously and with professional regard, helping one another every step of the way.



The joint force cannot stand ready to fight America’s wars without preparation, its partners and proper training this scenario provided. Allies and partners, at home and abroad, are what increase America’s strength and resiliency.