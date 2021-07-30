Photo By Sgt. Daniel Carey | Soldiers newly assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (A) receive classes throughout...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniel Carey | Soldiers newly assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (A) receive classes throughout the week of July 26-30, 2021 at Fort Carson. The Maroon Platoon is a week-long course designed to educate soldiers about unit history and the resources available to them while at 10th SFG(A). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Carey) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – New Soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) attended the “Maroon Platoon” here, July 26-30, 2021. Maroon Platoon is a week-long course run by the Group Support Battalion, designed to familiarize incoming Soldiers with all the resources and facilities available to them while in a group.

Throughout the week, representatives from different support programs spoke to the Soldiers about the resources and programs available to them.

Day one consisted of learning about the history of 10th SFG(A) and meeting the GSB chain of command. The next day, the instructor led the Soldiers on a tour around the Group compound and highlighted important administrative buildings. The last three days focused on the different resources and services that 10th Group offers. The services included behavioral health, financial counseling and Army Community Service.

The Maroon Platoon is a revamped integration program given to new Soldiers assigned to 10th SFG(A), replacing the old Group Integration Training program.

“After they (senior GSB leadership) identified some issues and some lack of knowledge for some of the new Soldiers, they decided we need to reignite an integration program, the Maroon Platoon non-commissioned officer in charge said. “This is to make sure that we give the Soldiers a knowledge base before they get embedded into their units.”

The Maroon Platoon program provides support Soldiers with the knowledge to be an integral part of the 10th SFG(A) community.

“Seeing that support Soldiers make up over 50 percent of special forces, we’re a huge part of this,” said the NCOIC. “Being properly integrated and knowing what’s going on should prepare them and allow them to see the bigger picture, regardless of what their military occupational specialty is.”

Without the Maroon Platoon, a Soldier may get to the unit, in-process and start working without knowing how to operate in a unit so different from conventional forces. This program helps to eliminate the lack of knowledge about different services that Group provides.

“I think that the Maroon Platoon allowed us to have more time to pay attention to the small minor details and know where these services are and how to access them,” said a Soldier who attended the course.

The Maroon Platoon NCOIC says he hopes the program continues to grow and that more group assets will come to talk to new Soldiers about what they offer.

The Maroon Platoon takes place every third week of the month with the next class starting Aug. 16, 2021.