Former 109th Airlift Wing commander promoted to one-star general during August 6 ceremony at Stratton Air National Guard Base

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara | New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Michelle Kilgore's daughters, Abbey and Erica,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara | New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Michelle Kilgore's daughters, Abbey and Erica, place her new general's rank on her uniform blouse, as Kilgore's husband, Brig. Gen. Robert Kilgore, left, looks on during promotion ceremonies held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia, New York. Kilgore, who now serves on the staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, is a former fighter piloted who commanded the 109th Airlift Wing, which is based at Stratton Air National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara) see less | View Image Page

STRATTON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SCOTIA, N.Y. - Returning to the base she previously commanded, New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Michele Kilgore, a Lancaster resident, was promoted to one-star general during a ceremony held at Stratton Air National Guard Base on August 6, 2021.



Kilgore commanded New York's 109th Airlift Wing from October of 2017 to December of 2020, the world's only airlift wing capable of operating in the South Pole, with their ski equipped LC-130 Hercules aircraft. The promotion comes with her new position at the Pentagon, working for the strategy division of Headquarters, Air Force.



"She has been a leader inside and outside the cockpit," said Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, command chief of the New York Air National Guard.



Richardson praised Kilgore's leadership and attitude over the course of her Air Force career which began in 1992 and included eight deployments, and more than 3,900 flying hours in the MQ-9 Reaper, F-16C+ and F-16CJ Fighting Falcon, EA-6B Prowler, KC-10A Extender, C-12F/J Huron and LC-130 Hercules.



A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, Kilgore spent 12 years on active duty before joining New York's 174th Fighter Wing in Syracuse.



Maj. Gen. Timothy LaBarge, commander of the New York Air National Guard, called it a "great week for the Air Force" as he spoke shortly Kilgore had her new rank pinned on.



Having flown the LC-130H for the last 50 years, LaBarge pointed out it could have been easy for the 109th to become stagnant after decades of stability with a mission that hasn't changed. He credited Kilgore's leadership as a major factor in the 109th remaining innovative, cutting edge and relevant, saying it's "in everyone's best interest" to do so.



"General Kilgore, thanks for advancing the cause of the 109th and it's people, and it's mission," LaBarge said. "Your job now is to bring that same energy and vision to the Pentagon and the rest of the Air Force."



With a traditional "publishing of the orders," Kilgore's daughters Erica and Abby placed her new one-star rank on her service dress shirt. Her father, William Meyer and step father, Terry Price and pinned the stars on her service dress jacket.



Meyer was a Marine Corps F-4 Phantom pilot during Vietnam with 325 combat missions, a Purple Heart and 23 Air Medals who was shot down and rescued without being captured.



Price was a Navy instructor pilot who also flew patrols off the coast of Russia during the Cold War. Kilgore fondly remembers him as giving her the "gift of flight" with her first flying lesson when she was 18 and then dropping her off at the airport five days after her high school graduation to set off for the Air Force Academy.



Retired Navy Lt. Cmdr Robert Wideman then presented the new general with her general officer's service cap. Wideman, a close family friend was an A-4 Skyhawk pilot during the Vietnam War and spent six years as a prisoner of war after being shot down.



"What a great day to be here at Stratton Air National Guard Base to celebrate this day, this promotion, with all of you," Kilgore said to her friends, family and former wing.



She continued by saying the promotion was a "new opportunity to serve my country and the armed services."



"I am the third generation in my family to serveand I am fortunate today to have four family members, four veterans who were officers that served overseas from four different branches of the armed services attending today," Kilgore said.



One of these was her husband, New York Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Robert Kilgore, chief of staff of the New York Air National Guard, a veteran of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.



"Each of us have worn a different uniform during our careers but the reasons we serve are the same, we serve to defend our nation," Kilgore said. "And we serve to pay it forward to the next generation, our children."



"Being able to share this dayand follow in the footsteps of these role models, these mentors and this family, this is why I continue on my path," she continued. "It is my small way of saying thank you, by working hard and dedicating my time on this planet to a purpose larger than myself."