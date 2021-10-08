“They took away my faded jeans, and now I’m wearing Army Greens!” Michigan Army National Guard assists with WMU ROTC Summer Leadership Camp

Photo By 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin | U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Carly Ness, with the Western Michigan University (WMU) Army ROTC...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin | U.S. Army ROTC Cadet Carly Ness, with the Western Michigan University (WMU) Army ROTC program, reads of a scenario to a group so summer camp participants at the leadership reaction course at Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta, Michigan, August 3, 2021. Western Michigan University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps and the Michigan Army National Guard partnered to host a three-day summer camp for 30 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin) see less | View Image Page

Augusta, Michigan-- Western Michigan University’s (WMU) Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) Summer Leadership Camp hosted 30 participants at a three-day summer camp that took place at WMU’s main campus and Fort Custer Training Center (FCTC), Augusta, Michigan, August 2-4, 2021.



Participants went through in-processing at the WMU Bronco Battalion office. They were issued uniforms, rucksacks, and meals ready to eat to prepare for the event. The summer leadership camp was created to give those interested in military service an opportunity to see what it’s like to serve.



The participants drove in from three different states, ages ranged from 15-24, and twenty-five schools were represented. They were met by ROTC cadets and Soldiers with the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) who guided the participants through the activities.



This diverse group of interested individuals got to experience several team-building and leadership opportunities. When participants completed a leadership experience, they received a written evaluation focusing on those attributes a leader must be, know, and do.



"The event allowed us to bring in prospective students and let them see what it's like to be a cadet for a few days,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Brandon Tennimon, commander, WMU ROTC. “It is an excellent opportunity for young individuals to see if this is something that would interest them once they get into college."



The involvement of the MIARNG RSP staff what monumental in the success of the camp.



"We [WMU ROTC] would not have been able to conduct this event had it not been for our excellent relationship with the Michigan Army National Guard who helped with resourcing and execution,” said Tennimon.



U.S. Army Spc. Ben Skelton, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 46th Military Police Command, joined the Michigan National Guard in 2020 after serving on active duty for three years. Skelton has plans to contract with ROTC next year.



“Everyone from the MIARNG as well as the ROTC cadet cadre kept the participants engaged and motivated. I saw a lot of growth from the start to the finish of the camp (within my team)."



As the participants made their way through the camp events, echoes of cadence could be heard across FCTC as they moved to new locations. Participants learned basic marching and drilling, hand and arm signals, leadership techniques, and what it means to serve this country. The participants completed rappelling (at WMU), orienteering, confidence course, leadership reaction course, and tactics training.



“The summer camp was a great experience,” said Skelton. “It was a great feel for what an individual would be doing at basic training. From drill and ceremony, individual movement techniques to some of the physical training, it’s a basic entry-level camp for someone who wants a taste of the military lifestyle.”



“WMU ROTC Summer Leadership Camp was a great opportunity for all that participated to develop leadership and team-building skills,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Rachael Braund, a drill sergeant with RSP and WMU’s on-campus MIARNG recruiter. “This group overcame many challenges by working as a team, tapping into their ingenuity, using the resources around them, as well as building confidence in themselves by conquering their fears.”



This annual summer leadership camp gives individuals an opportunity to find their path without any commitment to military service.



The ROTC program and the MIARNG cadre gave an overview of benefits to the participants before they departed.



All Michigan National Guard members can be eligible for up to $14,400 in tuition assistance per year through the Michigan National Guard State Tuition Assistance Program, the GI Bill, the GI-Bill Kicker and cash bonus incentives up to $30,000.00 for selected military occupations.



Eligible participants can also apply for a three- or four-year Army ROTC Minuteman scholarship which includes $134,656 in tuition and fees (excludes flight fees); $4,200 stipend, $1,200 book allowance; and $5,000 for serving in the MIARNG unit under the Simultaneous Membership Program.



Individuals looking for more information about how serving in the Michigan Army or Air National Guard can offer great opportunities are encouraged to contact recruiters at: Michigan Army National Guard recruiting, www.miarmyguard.com, 888-906-1636, the Michigan Army National Guard app, or Michigan Air National Guard recruiting, 1-800-432-4296 or Facebook at https://facebook.com/MIANGRecruiting/.