    78th Aviation Troop Command welcomes new brigade commander

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Story by Charles Emmons 

    Georgia National Guard

    MARIETTA, Ga. – Col. Barry B. Simmons took command of the 78th Aviation Troop Command Brigade from Col. Jason W. Fryman during an official ceremony, August 8, 2021, at the Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Ga.

    Simmons, who most recently served as chief information officer for the Ga. Department of Defense, now takes over as the leader of an organization that has been deployed 26 times since 9/11 and remains in high demand by combatant commanders around the world.

    “I’ve dreamed of a time that I could come back again and grab a weapon and stand a post with you,” Simmons said to his formation of Soldiers. “I could not be more proud than to be here with you today.”

    Fryman reflected on how the culmination of his three years as a brigade commander was different than the others he’d experienced as a company and battalion commander within the 78th ATC.

    “I’m leaving the command, the unit, the formation, the family that I’ve served with for nearly 25 years,” Fryman said. He went on to explain that the unit didn’t even exist when he originally served as a young lieutenant.

    For the full story, go to https://www.dvidshub.net/news/402660/78th-aviation-troop-command-says-farewell-commander-welcomes-new-leader

    Georgia Department of Defense Public Affairs Office
    Capt. Amanda Russell
    Media Relations Phone: 404.330.4521 | amanda.g.russell2.mil@mail.mil

