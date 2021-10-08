Peterson dorms receive new CAC locks

A new common access card security system is replacing physical keys for all dorm residents at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The project was officially completed at the end of June 2021. Airmen and Guardians can expect to begin using the new system by mid-August.



Increased security is a key benefit of the new system. Dorm managers can now trace if someone has tried to enter a room they have no access to, and record the event.



Dorm residents will now be able to scan their CAC to gain access to their rooms, eliminating the need for individual keys. Residents will also be able to access day rooms, laundry facilities and any other areas deemed necessary. Additionally, dorm managers can now remotely open any door if needed, reducing the issues of key control or lost keys.



“We use this system here at Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in a different manner, but it is [also already] used at Fort Carson and other Air Force bases,” said Jeffery Hamilton, 21st Civil Engineer Squadron operations flight chief. “This is now like a hotel key found at most locations around the world, as a physical key has become a thing of the past.”



The 2.2 million-dollar project was contracted through Tribal 1, with contract support provided through the 21st Contracting Squadron.

