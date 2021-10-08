2021 Command Climate Survey Underway at Naval District Washington

WASHINGTON (NNS) - Naval District Washington will participate in the Department of Defense-wide Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS) starting Aug. 9-20, 2021.



The DEOCS survey serves as a tool for commanders and leaders to receive information on federal employees and service members' opinions. It allows them to assess the health of the organization and make improvements to where they’re needed.



“The survey is a great way to hear the command’s voice,” said Eshe Faulcon, an equal opportunity employment specialist at NDW. “It highlights issues, areas of concern, and what we are doing right.”



The survey is measured by two factors that can impact an organization’s climate and mission readiness: protective factors and risk factors. According to the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute, the goal of the survey is to allow DoD civilians and service members an outlet to voice concerns they have about the command’s work environment anonymously.



“Our goal is to have a high percentage of federal employees and military members complete the survey, '' said Faulcon. “There are often concerns on whether the survey is truly anonymous. Those taking the survey remain anonymous. I recommend that participants do not include any information that would personally identify them. Also, no personally identifying information is collected. It’s important to remember that leadership is interested in what's being said and not identifying who said it.”



NDW personnel will receive a link via email with instructions to access and complete the survey. The survey can be completed on the internet using any computer or a mobile device.



NDW is the regional provider of common operating support to naval installations within a 100-mile radius of the Pentagon.



For more information about NDW, visit www.facebook.com/NavDistWash.

