USS Arlington change of command

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 6, 2021) - Capt. Eric S. Kellum relieved Capt. Christopher “Chowdah” Hill as commanding officer of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 6, during an underway change of command ceremony in the Atlantic Ocean.



“I could not be more excited and humbled to take command of the ‘best damn ship in the Navy!’” said Kellum. “The crew is motivated, professional, and the ship looks great and is firing on all cylinders! Arlington has an incredible mission and capability, and is at the forefront of ensuring our competitive advantage in the high end fight.”



Kellum, a native of Beaumont, Texas, became the eighth commanding officer of the Arlington upon completion of the ceremony.



Kellum’s previous assignment was a staff position with the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Washington. In previous years, he notably served as the executive officer and commanding officer of the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43).



Hill, a naval flight officer and native of Quincy, Massachusetts, took command of the Arlington in April 2020.



Under Hill’s leadership, the Arlington successfully completed light off assessment, became certified in various warfare areas, conducted multiple sea trials and completed basic-phase deployment training in record speed. Arlington was the first ship on the east coast since the outbreak of COVID-19 to conduct the “Final Battle Problem,” a two-day integrated training event covering every warfare area across the ship.



“Fellow warriors, the past 15 months have been a hell of a journey as we steam rolled through adversity, road blocks and ‘nay-sayers’ to get where we are today,” said Hill during his final farewell to the Arlington. “My challenge to you all is to become the best damn amphibious ship in history!”



Hill’s next assignment will be a staff position at Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.



Commissioned April 6, 2013, Arlington is the eighth San Antonio-class ship and third named after Arlington County. She is also one of three ships named in honor of the victims of Sept. 11, alongside the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ships USS New York (LPD 21) and USS Somerset (LPD 25).



The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Readiness Group and is currently in the integrated phase of deployment training.



Mrs. Joyce Rumsfeld, wife of the late Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, is Arlington’s sponsor.

