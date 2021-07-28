Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Iron Rangers” Off-Load Military Vehicles at MK Air Base

    &quot;Iron Rangers&quot; Off-Load Military Vehicles at MK Air Base

    Photo By Spc. Jameson Harris | Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat...... read more read more

    MK AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    07.28.2021

    Story by Spc. Jameson Harris 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania — Nicknamed the Iron Rangers, Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted railhead operations to deliver a fleet of military vehicles on July 28, 2021.
    The shipment was comprised of several different military vehicles including the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M1064A3 mortar carrier and the M113 armored medical evacuation vehicle. Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Wiley, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, helped supervise the unloading of each of the vehicles.

    “The purpose of today’s operation is to safely download vehicles off the train and get them moved to M.K Air Base, Romania. Vehicles will be used to assure our Allies support and deter foreign aggression,” Wiley said.
    The M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle weighs over 6,000 pounds and travels at speeds of over 30 mph. It is instantly recognizable in the field by its massive 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun sitting on top of the vehicle. It can fire over 500 rounds per minute.
    The M1064A3 mortar carrier is armed with 120 mm muzzle-loading mortars that have a maximum range of 7,240 meters and can fire up to 15 rounds per minute.
    Earning the nickname “Green Dragon” in the Vietnam War, the M113 armored medical evacuation vehicle carries a M2 Browning machine gun and moves at over 40 mph.
    The strength of our military assets will demonstrate our ability to deter aggression and develop familiarity with our equipment in foreign environments. It is an opportunity to fulfill the mission of upholding peace and freedom with our NATO Allies.
    Capt. Harrison Fletcher, assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, is the Alpha Company Commander who will oversee his Soldiers as they incorporate these vehicles in their training.

    “We will be conducting joint gunnery exercises as well as field maneuvers with our host nation partners in order to build interoperability and deter foreign aggression,” Fletcher said.
    The United States is committed to using every resource available to improve military mobility and flexibility by land, air or sea. The upcoming training with the Iron Rangers and Romania is a powerful opportunity to boost combat readiness and strengthen the NATO partnerships across Europe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 04:06
    Story ID: 402721
    Location: MK AIR BASE, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Iron Rangers” Off-Load Military Vehicles at MK Air Base, by SPC Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iron Rangers
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    We Are NATO
    M2A3 Bradleys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT