“Iron Rangers” Off-Load Military Vehicles at MK Air Base

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania — Nicknamed the Iron Rangers, Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division conducted railhead operations to deliver a fleet of military vehicles on July 28, 2021.

The shipment was comprised of several different military vehicles including the M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle, M1064A3 mortar carrier and the M113 armored medical evacuation vehicle. Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Wiley, 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, helped supervise the unloading of each of the vehicles.



“The purpose of today’s operation is to safely download vehicles off the train and get them moved to M.K Air Base, Romania. Vehicles will be used to assure our Allies support and deter foreign aggression,” Wiley said.

The M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle weighs over 6,000 pounds and travels at speeds of over 30 mph. It is instantly recognizable in the field by its massive 25mm M242 Bushmaster chain gun sitting on top of the vehicle. It can fire over 500 rounds per minute.

The M1064A3 mortar carrier is armed with 120 mm muzzle-loading mortars that have a maximum range of 7,240 meters and can fire up to 15 rounds per minute.

Earning the nickname “Green Dragon” in the Vietnam War, the M113 armored medical evacuation vehicle carries a M2 Browning machine gun and moves at over 40 mph.

The strength of our military assets will demonstrate our ability to deter aggression and develop familiarity with our equipment in foreign environments. It is an opportunity to fulfill the mission of upholding peace and freedom with our NATO Allies.

Capt. Harrison Fletcher, assigned to 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, is the Alpha Company Commander who will oversee his Soldiers as they incorporate these vehicles in their training.



“We will be conducting joint gunnery exercises as well as field maneuvers with our host nation partners in order to build interoperability and deter foreign aggression,” Fletcher said.

The United States is committed to using every resource available to improve military mobility and flexibility by land, air or sea. The upcoming training with the Iron Rangers and Romania is a powerful opportunity to boost combat readiness and strengthen the NATO partnerships across Europe.