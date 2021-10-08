OKINAWA, Japan – III Marine Expeditionary Force and its major subordinate commands hosted a week long Emergency Vehicle Course on Camp Foster for Marines from different Motor Technician units to become Road Masters.



The course began with a check-in which included a basic introduction to the class, a course schedule, vehicle familiarization, and homework.



“The course is being held to certify as many Marines as possible…so they can operate these [emergency] vehicles,” said Staff Sgt. McBrandon Martin, a Road Master with 3rd Marine Logistic Group and one of the instructors for the course. “We want them to move in a legal manner, as well as a safe manner.”



The students reviewed different emergency vehicle accidents and discussed ways those accidents could have been avoided on the second day of the course. Students discussed these accidents so they can recognize avoidable accidents. Students also contributed solutions for each example.



After classroom lessons on Tuesday, and Wednesday, the students conducted ride-alongs with the instructors in order to get hands on training.



On Tuesday afternoon, the students went to various Instillations on southern Okinawa. On Wednesday the students joined a different group of Road Masters at Camp Hansen and Camp Schwab.



Martin explained that the ride-alongs gave the students the opportunity to see firsthand what they will be required to do as Road Masters. The ride-alongs included patrolling various Marine Corps installations such as Camp Kinser, Camp Hansen, and Camp Schwab; and conducting random safety checks on government and tactical vehicles.



On Thursday, the final in-class day, the students took a written test in which they had to score a 70% or higher to pass. Those who passed proceeded to the driving range for the final part of the course.



The driving test is the culminating event of the course. During this test, the Marines drove in and out of a serpentine cone course. After the serpentine portion, the students conducted the speed portion of the test.



The Marines drove through a small course at high speed, going through turns similar to what they may see in real life.



“Knowing what Road Masters do helps mitigate some of the trends that we see throughout the island,” said Martin. “When these Marines leave here, they will be able to take some of these skills with them."

