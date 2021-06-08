Commodore Region East visits NTAG Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region East, Capt. Katrina “Kati” Hill, a native of Westminster, Maryland, visited Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia Aug. 3-5.



Hill’s three-day visit was filled with travels to multiple navy recruiting stations, included a virtual all-hands call, a meeting with future Sailors in the delayed entry program, and a visit to Military Entrance Processing Station Fort Dix.



While meeting with local Sailors, Hill discussed the future of Navy recruiting, process improvements, future goals, as well as a variety of challenges, including the effects of COVID-19 on current recruiting efforts.



“With Region East headquarters located in Millington, it’s important to me to do regular circulation among the NTAGs to find out how production is going, to check on our Sailors, and to see what the local situation is like,” said Hill. “I am proud to see how resilient our sailors are, as we've been recruiting in a COVID environment for over a year and a half now. We’ve been through an election, civil unrest, and a lot of changes in our country over the last year. And what I've seen on this visit so far, is how well we've adapted to things like virtual recruiting, to schools being closed and the challenges of prospecting in a COVID environment. I'm incredibly proud of our people and how well they're doing with all the challenges that have been put in their way, and I think that's an attribution to the leadership here in Philly.”



As part of her visit to MEPS Fort Meade, the Commodore had an opportunity to answer questions and speak at length to the local classifiers - men and women responsible for assigning the proper Navy job to the applicants.



“It's nice to see that the higher leadership can actually come and see what our jobs are on a day-to-day basis,” said Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Serwaa Mitchell, a Navy classifier assigned to NTAG Philadelphia. “A lot of people think that we just give people jobs, but there is so much more to it: from research into background to making sure that the person is actually qualified to get into the Navy. It’s important that they [the upper leadership] know how much work actually goes into being a classifier, as well as which processes work and which are giving us troubles, so the Commodore can help us address some of the potential issues.”



“Recruiters teach me every time I get an opportunity to spend time with them,” shared Hill. “I'm a Navy pilot, and most of my career has been spent around aviation, with this being my first tour in recruiting, so to get to meet with the folks who are actually doing the job is always a very rewarding experience, and it helps me make better decisions from the region’s headquarters standpoint.”



Hill also touched on the new challenges that recruiters face today, stating that the current competition is no longer just other branches of the military, but a rise in recruiting efforts for civilian industries.

“What I've heard a lot on this trip, and what I've heard around the country as I travel, is we're starting to see competition from other hospitality industries that are looking for a labor force right now,” explained Hill. “I think we all have to think hard about how we sell the Navy to people who are looking for a career.”



According to Hill, it’s good to have this competition as it drives recruiting commands to do better, crediting as a competitive advantage the opportunities and the adventure that the Navy offers compared to the other industries, in addition to “the great sense of service, of giving back to the community and to our country, which helps us convince people to want to join our Navy team.”



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.06.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 00:56 Story ID: 402712 Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Hometown: WESTMINSTER, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commodore Region East visits NTAG Philadelphia, by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.