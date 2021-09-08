U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Theodore "Ted" R. Richardson laid to rest, January 2, 1925 - July 11, 2021

Photo By Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman | A memorial service is held for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Theodore “Ted” R. Richardson...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Brandon Aultman | A memorial service is held for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Theodore “Ted” R. Richardson at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, located at Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 20, 2021. Richardson, 96, died peacefully at his home in Waikiki on July 11, 2021. A World War II veteran, he was one of the last known survivors of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Richardson fought in some of the fiercest battles of World War II and was a member of 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, the most highly decorated battalion in the history of the United States Marine Corps. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE, Hawaii – On July 11, 2021, the world lost an outstanding man, Marine, husband, and teacher, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Theodore “Ted” R. Richardson. Richardson died at his home in Waikiki, Hawaii, and was laid to rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on July 20, 2021. A member of 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, the most highly decorated battalion in U.S. Marine Corps history, Richardson fought in some of the most grueling Marine battles of World War II, and was one of the last known survivors of the Battle of Guadalcanal.



“He loved to tell me about his experiences in WWII,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Turner, assistant chief of staff, Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and close friend to Richardson. “He would talk about the lack of food on Guadalcanal, getting moved to the front lines when he was part of the division reserve, escorting prisoners of war, and his time in Australia after 2/5 was relieved on Guadalcanal and sent to recover from injuries, starvation, and malaria.”



Richardson endured many hardships during his time in service, but he overcame them by recalling what he had learned during his childhood.



“Ted told me many times about waking up on August 8th, standing on the beach on Tulagi, and seeing that all the Navy supply ships were gone,” said Turner. “He told me that he remembered what his father told him growing up – ‘Defeat is only for those willing to accept it.’”



Richardson didn't allow hard times to negatively affect his life. He instead used them as fuel to strengthen his resolve and positive attitude.



"Ted was incredibly compassionate and optimistic despite the ferocious combat he saw over 30 months," said Turner. "Ted had a positive influence on everyone he encountered."



After the war, Richardson went to teach at the Porter Military Academy, now called the Porter-Gaud School, in Charleston, South Carolina. He worked there for some time, eventually becoming the principal of Porter-Gaud Middle School, where he taught and mentored countless students who he still kept in contact with even just weeks before his passing.



“When I was in 7th grade and having a hard time with some of my teachers, I went to him in tears,” said Mackie Moore, a student and long-time friend of Richardson. “From that moment, he lovingly took me under his wing, believed in me, defended me without question, and, in time, became my rock.”



Moore explained that from that day on, Richardson began sending birthday cards to her every year.



“For 45 years, the birthday cards never stopped,” said Moore. “I received my last one only 3 months ago, on April 13, 2021.”



Richardson’s love for his students was only outdone by the love he had for his wife, Florence Richardson. As a husband, he truly cherished every moment he was able to spend with his beloved. After she passed away, Richardson went to see her grave six days a week, with his over 2,000 total visits standing as a testimony of his undying loyalty and commitment to the love of his life.



“Words can’t really describe the kind of love that they had,” said Rose Llantero, a close friend of Richardson. “Ted used to say that the moment he saw Florence in the hallway when he was 18, he knew that she was the one he was going to marry.”



Llantero explained that while Richardson was in love with Florence, he didn’t want to propose until he was sure he would make it back home from the war.



“As soon as he came back to America, they got married, and were together for 72 years,” said Llantero. “He was so loyal to her, and loved her so, so much.”



Llantero met Richardson one day when she offered him a ride to the top of Punchbowl Cemetery to visit his wife’s grave. He would take three buses and hitchhike up the hill, some days making the trek on foot if necessary.



“Every time we visited, he would make sure that the area around her tombstone was perfectly trimmed and that there were no leaves, petals, or blades of grass on top of it,” said Llantero. “He would bless it with some holy water, say a prayer in Hawaiian for her, and talk to her for a little bit.”



Richardson also had a great love for the Marine Corps, and was always immensely proud to have been able to serve his country.



“He embodies the motto ‘Semper Fidelis,’” said Llantero. “Ted is a man of great faith and loyalty, and he is the epitome of what it means to be a man that not only loves his country, but is proud to serve it as a United States Marine.”



No amount of words will ever suffice to accurately describe just what an extraordinary man and Marine Richardson was. His service to his friends, family, and country will never be forgotten, and his life serves as a model for all to follow for many years to come.



-30-