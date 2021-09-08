Hunt Heart program supports families in need

Eagle Heights Family Housing residents at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, are eligible for the Hunt Heart program, a program designed to provide extra support to families of deployed service members, or those simply needing assistance during difficult times.



Through the program, families can attend special events, receive gift baskets during holidays and one hour per week of maintenance assistance from the Maintenance Plus program. The Maintenance Plus team can help with moving furniture, assembling toys and even putting up holiday decorations.



“The Hunt Heart program isn’t only for the deployed family members, it's also for families [military or civilian] in any sort of crisis, whether it's financially or emotionally,” said Kathleen Parisi, Hunt Housing community director.



Maintenance Plus team members can also assist families by changing light bulbs, removing weeds from flower beds, cutting grass inside fenced areas and hanging pictures.



Kevin Coyle, Hunt Housing maintenance director, said his team is often flagged down by residents for help with various tasks while passing through the neighborhood, and the team is always willing to stop and help out.



“[The maintenance team] are really caring guys. They care about what they do, the people and the homes,” said Coyle.



Parisi said she wants all residents to feel as though Hunt Housing is a part of their extended family and they can reach out to them when in need.



“Our residents, who serve in the armed forces, face challenges of a complexity and scope few others experience,” said Parisi. “[The Hunt Heart program] allows us an opportunity to give back to them and their families to make their home life as less stressful as possible.”

