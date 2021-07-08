143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Orlando, Fla. -



In an event rich with symbolism and tradition, the 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) headquartered in Orlando, Florida, conducted a Change of Responsibility ceremony where Command Sgt. Maj. Ciearro M. Faulk relinquished responsibility of the command to Command Sgt. Maj. Ricardo M. Saunders. Brig. Gen. Pamela L. McGaha, commanding general of the 143d ESC, presided over the ceremony.



The ceremony serves as the official passing of responsibility between the outgoing and incoming Senior Enlisted Advisors to the commander symbolized by the passing of the NCO Sword from one leader to the next. The sword, a modern version of the Model 1840 Army NCO sword, with steel scabbard is currently permitted for wear by United States Army platoon sergeants and First Sergeants.



Serving as the custodian of the sword responsible for its care, Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos O. Lopes, command sergeant major of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, initiated the transfer by passing the sword to Faulk, who partially removed and inspected the saber to ensure that it, the physical representation of his responsibility of the command, was in good working order.



As his last official act as the senior enlisted advisor to the commander, Faulk passed the sword to McGaha, who in turn, transferred the sword to Saunders, charging him with the responsibility to uphold the standards and discipline for every enlisted Soldier in the formation. Saunders inspected the sword and then passed it to Lopes, completing the transfer of responsibility.



Speaking to the attendees that included senior leaders from each subordinate unit in the command, McGaha thanked Faulk for his year of service especially through the pandemic “He was out there every day embracing my intent and getting after standards and discipline, field craft, and building ready units,” she said. “He was the right leader for this command during a historic and unprecedented year in our nation.”



McGaha also welcomed Saunders and his family to the 143d ESC team. “He will keep moving the mighty 143d ESC forward,” she said. “He will give our Soldiers his all.”



Faulk, from Raleigh, NC, spoke of the lessons he learned from his time as McGaha’s senior enlisted advisor. “It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve alongside you, travel, and learn from you,” he said. He also thanked the senior enlisted advisors across the 143d ESC for their hard work supporting the Best Warrior Competition and noted that for the first time two 143d ESC Soldiers represented the command at the United States Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition. Finally, Faulk thanked his wife and daughter for their support. “I really appreciate them for taking the time with all the late night calls and traveling,” he said.



Hailing from Brooklyn, New York, Saunders provided his vision to the Soldiers of the command. “I will never ask you to do anything I would not do,” he said. “I will always lead by example.”



The 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), headquartered in Orlando, Fla. is the largest sustainment command in the Army with over 8,000 Soldiers and civilians located throughout 10 states in the southeastern United States and California.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 15:57 Story ID: 402676 Location: ORLANDO, FLA., FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Change of Responsibility Ceremony, by MAJ Long Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.