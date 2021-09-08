MC3 receives first use during Pershing Strike ’21 exercise at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the mobilization exercise Pershing...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the mobilization exercise Pershing Strike ’21 conduct operations July 22, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the exercise, troops were able to access and use the Mission Command Configuration Center as part of operations. The Mission Command Configuration Center works with a pre-mobilized brigade’s mission command systems to ensure those systems are updated for the brigade’s upcoming mission. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Mission Command Configuration Center, or MC3, received a test use during operations for the Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) mobility exercise Pershing Strike ’21 in July at Fort McCoy.



The MC3 is a combat multiplier for Global Force Management Allocation Plan (GFMAP) and Large Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO) deploying forces, and it provides a multitude of training opportunities for those units, FORSCOM guidance shows.



“Reps and sets are achieved for system operators during GFMAP or LSMO deployments,” the guidance states. “This capability is invaluable for supported units deploying to a contested environment. The second and third order of effect is the ability for units to utilize the training opportunity when not confined to the mobilization plan — allowing potential early deployers to complete systems training on weekends and during annual training.”



During the MC3 move into phase III of construction in May at Fort McCoy, Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno with 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs reported in a May 26 story about MC3’s capabilities, stating, “The MC3 will work with a pre-mobilized brigade’s mission command systems to ensure those systems are updated for the brigade’s upcoming mission.”



Brandon Strait, the program manager for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), said in Rayno’s article that the purpose of the MC3 is to take their current configurations and update them to what specific area of responsibility they’re going to.



“So whatever mission partner environment they’re falling into, that environment may require changes to the mission command system,” Strait said in the story. Once configurations and updates to command systems have been made, the MC3 will then ensure that the command systems of brigades and partner nations will be able to communicate seamlessly.



The article states Fort McCoy was chosen as one of the nine locations to begin construction of an MC3 by First Army because of the installation’s history and current role in large-scale pre-mobilization training.



John Bowyer, the MC3 senior network engineer for SAIC, said in Rayno’s article that service members will be flowing through Fort McCoy to exercise their Mission Essential Task List, their Soldier Readiness Program process and at the same time they need a facility that is going to support placing their mission command systems and their warfighting functions onto a mission partner network. “The MC3 serves a need due to the fact that during a large-scale mobilization operation there is little to no time to exercise the ability to take the equipment and place their mission command systems on a network to operate with coalition forces,” he said in the article.







Proofs of concept for MC3 were held at Camp Shelby, Miss., and Camp Atterbury, Ind., previously by FORSCOM. Then it was applied during Pershing Strike ’21.



The exercise included an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, two units preparing for deployment, and additional units completing training to “stress” Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI) capabilities, said Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Director Mike Todd.



“This exercise enables (FORSCOM) to prepare their system for a unit to deploy,” Todd said, noting it helps the command and units make sure everything such as personnel and equipment are ready for a deployment while at the same time helping refine the MFGI capabilities.



More about the future of MC3’s use will be determined as FORSCOM officials refine how it’s used. But its use is considered another first for Fort McCoy and the Army, Fort McCoy Garrison officials said. It’s another example of Fort McCoy MFGI enterprise working together with FORSCOM and its mobilization enterprise partners to put emerging equipment, systems, and processes to the test.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office with significant contribution from Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno with the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs Office.)