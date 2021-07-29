NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract to Hawaii Small Business

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $19.6 million contract modification July 29 to Cape Environmental Management, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii for environmental remediation work on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii.



“Cape is a remarkable contractor with the Navy and continues to successfully accomplish challenging milestones in a very complex project, allowing the Navy to move forward with reaching its site remediation goals,” said NAVFAC Pacific Quality Assurance Manager and Remedial Project Manager Kim Markillie.



Under this modification to the current contract, work to be performed includes implementing sediment remedial alternatives, focused dredging, and environmental restoration services for decision units within JBPHH.



Work is expected to be completed by January 2024.

