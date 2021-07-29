Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract to Hawaii Small Business

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $19.6 million contract modification July 29 to Cape Environmental Management, Inc. of Honolulu, Hawaii for environmental remediation work on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii.

    “Cape is a remarkable contractor with the Navy and continues to successfully accomplish challenging milestones in a very complex project, allowing the Navy to move forward with reaching its site remediation goals,” said NAVFAC Pacific Quality Assurance Manager and Remedial Project Manager Kim Markillie.

    Under this modification to the current contract, work to be performed includes implementing sediment remedial alternatives, focused dredging, and environmental restoration services for decision units within JBPHH.

    Work is expected to be completed by January 2024.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021
    Story ID: 402663
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    This work, NAVFAC Pacific Awards Contract to Hawaii Small Business, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC Pacific

