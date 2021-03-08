I Am Navy Medicine – and Senior Civilian of the Quarter – Janine Wood

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Standing tall in support of others…with 29 years of active duty as a Navy Nurse...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Standing tall in support of others…with 29 years of active duty as a Navy Nurse Corps officer following by working in referral management civil service at Naval Hospital Bremerton, Janine Wood was recently selected as the command’s senior civilian of the quarter, highlighting her continued commitment to care, compassion and competence (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

Growing up in the high-desert of Eastern Washington, Janine Wood was practically a world away from the U.S. Navy and high seas.



Until approximately 29 years ago.



After departing the small town of Deer Park in what is referred to as the ‘inland empire’ upon high school graduation in 1988, Wood attended Seattle University to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). It was there got she accepted into the Bachelor Degree Completion Program (BDCP) her junior year in 1991 and was commissioned as a naval officer in 1992 upon completion of her BSN.



“I had never really thought about a career in Navy Medicine until I learned about the BDCP and all of the benefits and travel opportunities a career in the Navy could bring. I decided that Navy Medicine could offer me more opportunities professionally as well as the honor to serve my country,” said Wood, who has since added a Master’s Degree in Nursing from Old Dominion University in 2004 and is currently working towards a doctorate in healthcare administration.



Wood spend 20 years on active duty as a Navy Nurse Corps officer and is currently department head of Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Referral Management and Case Management. She was just recognized as senior civilian of the quarter, from amongst approximately 430 civilian staff.



“This recognition is a great honor and I am humbled. The significance of this achievement is great. It is an opportunity to showcase the accomplishments and professionalism of the Referral Management and Case Management teams. All the recognition goes to them and what they do to ensure that our beneficiaries receive the care that they need and deserve. I am proud to work with such a professional and conscientious group of people,” Wood said.



Wood’s current position has taken her from bedside to behind the scene, but her role in overseeing operations in referral management is no less important.



“My role in the Referral Management Center is to make sure that the team knows, understands and operates within Defense Health Agency (DHA) guidelines to ensure that beneficiaries understand their benefits and that they receive appropriate specialty care at the appropriate clinic/facility in a timely manner,” explained Wood, acknowledging that “the world of referral management is mystery to many people.”



“In fact it was [a mystery] to me before I started working here,” Wood stated. “My department is responsible for dispositioning referrals for all specialty care and determining the most appropriate place of care based on certain criteria. We work directly with TRICARE to determine healthcare benefits. Much of our time is spent assisting patients with complicated issues and providing assistance to our internal military staff as well as civilian providers who provide care for our patients.”



Ensuring high quality patient-centered care has been Wood’s background all during her active duty career. She has been a staff nurse, division officer, department head, clinical nurse specialist (maternal child nursing) and assistant director of nursing. Navy Medicine has taken her to the eastern seaboard and west coast of the U.S., stationed overseas in Sicily, deployed to help with disaster relief and humanitarian assistance in Haiti and ‘many places in between.’



Wood affirms that her career has provided many opportunities that would not have been possible if she had not made the decision to serve her country many years ago.



“As a nurse, it has been my privilege to provide care to active duty service members, their families and our veterans. As my career path has moved away from clinical care, I still feel a sense of pride knowing the job I do helps our beneficiaries receive the care that they need in a healthcare system that can be difficult to navigate,” stated Wood.



Her nursing roots can be traced back to family, influenced by a grandmother and aunt who were both in the profession.



“At 18, I had no idea that in three years I would be joining the Navy and changing my life forever. After I retired, I tried different jobs in the civilian sector for about a year, but never quite found the same comfort and camaraderie. I ended up taking a job in referral management in 2012 and have been here ever since,” Wood shared, adding that her two children - Reece, age 21 and Madilynn, age 18 - are her pride and joy.



Wood and the Referral Management Center have also been at the forefront in doing their collective part in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19, albeit not in the traditional sense of direct patient care.



“While my current position is not direct clinical care, I feel that the work we do is an integral part in that we assist in coordinating care for those in need, especially with a diagnosis that could be life changing. This is a scary time for patients. Having people help guide them through a complicated healthcare system can alleviate frustrations and allow them to focus on the care,” said Wood.



When asked to sum up her experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Wood replied, “Being a part of Navy Medicine has been a privilege and an adventure, I am grateful for the friends I have made, the colleagues that I work with and most importantly the reason that we are here; providing high quality care to our beneficiaries.”