Commander, Submarine Squadron 16 Holds Change of Command

KINGS BAY, Ga. (NNS) –Commander, Submarine Squadron 16 (CSS-16) held a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, August 6.

Capt. Todd Nethercott relieved Capt. William Patterson as the commodore of CSS-16 in a ceremony held at the base’s chapel.

Commander, Submarine Group Ten Rear Adm. John Spencer was the guest speaker at the event and praised Patterson for a job well done.

“Bill and his team succeeded in training, mentoring and certifying both the USS Florida and USS Georgia crews for continued forward-deployed operations,” said Spencer. These forward-deployed operations spanned three combatant commanders, directly supporting their overseas contingency operations and missions vital to national security for the United States. I’d like to clarify that this is no small task.”

Patterson is a native of Holliston, Massachusetts and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross with a Bachelor of Arts in physics, and holds a master’s degree in Military Operational Art and Science from the Air Command and Staff College in Montgomery, Alabama.

He assumed command May 2019 and credits his successful tour to the tenacity of the CSS-16 staff who supported the four Ohio-class guided-missile submarine crews.

“Through all of our challenges you and your teams have performed superbly and the Squadron’s record these last two years stands as a testament to your professionalism and tenacity,” said Patterson. “[USS] Florida received a Meritorious Unit Citation following successful completion of the longest submarine deployment on record, [USS] Georgia successfully deployed with both crews fully certified, another SSGN first, and Georgia Blue [crew] earning the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for most improved ship in the fleet. Additionally, [USS] Wyoming beat all of the previous “best ever” marks as they completed their Engineering Refueling overhaul and transitioned back to Squadron 20. Individually, these accomplishments are impressive. Together, during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are truly remarkable.”

Under his command, USS Wyoming (SSBN 742) returned to homeport after completing a more than two-year overhaul at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, USS Georgia (SSGN 729) (Gold) received the 2020 Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy, USS Florida (SSGN 728) received a Meritorious Unit Commendation, and his staff supported USS Georgia’s nearly year-long at sea forward-deployment.

Nethercott, the incoming commodore, is a native of Wyoming, and was commissioned through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.

He assumes command after serving at the Joint Chiefs of Staff as the Nuclear Operations Division Chief where he was responsible for nuclear procedures and assessments, nuclear strike operations, and nuclear surety.

During the ceremony, Spencer awarded Patterson with the Legion of Merit for his service as the squadron’s commodore.

Patterson will now serve as a Senior Executive on the Fellowship Council for Foreign Relations in New York.

CSS-16 provides the nation with a unique and formidable independent warfighting capability by certifying assigned Ohio-class guided-missile submarines for special warfare, strike and autonomous operations in support of national objectives.

Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.

For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 10, visit https://www.sublant.usff.navy.mil/CSG10/ or https://www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten.

