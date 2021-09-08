U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Recognized for Safety Excellence

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – The year 2020 drastically altered the definition of safety due to COVID-19.



U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command was able to adapt, overcome, and continue to build the force the Nation needs to a level of excellence earning the FY20 Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff Army, Army Exceptional Organization Safety Award – ACOM/ASCC/4-Star Commands, for the second year in a row.



The award recognizes TRADOC’s unwavering commitment to safety during COVID-19 across the enterprise, spotlighting necessary and successful changes to recruiting procedures as TRADOC continued to train a ready and lethal force.



TRADOC competed against Army Forces Command, Amy Materiel Command, and Army Futures Command in the 4-star command category.



“I am proud that our entire TRADOC TEAM is in the business of training safely,” David Lumley, TRADOC Safety Director said. “People are our greatest strength, and we protect them. Victory Starts Here, Safety Starts Here.”



To compete for this award, commands submit extensive portfolios that are reviewed by an awards panel.



TRADOC was awarded for its numerous safety accomplishments and how TRADOC trains safely. This reflects TRADOC’s dedication to safety and the protection of Soldiers and civilians, as well as its continued support to the Army.



Safety is embedded across the enterprise as TRADOC recruits and trains Soldiers, develops adaptive leaders, guides the Army through doctrine, and shapes the Army by building and integrating formations, capabilities, and materiel.

