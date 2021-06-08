Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 holds change of command

GROTON, Connecticut – Cmdr. Shawn William turned command of Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32 over to Cmdr. Jacob Hurt Friday morning in a traditional Navy ceremony held at the historic USS Nautilus (SSN 571) on the Groton waterfront.



Rear Adm. Richard Seif, commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center, presided over the ceremony, while Capt. Matthew Boland, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron 12, delivered remarks. The USS Nautilus was commissioned in 1954 as the world’s first operational nuclear-powered submarine, and is now pierside as part of the Submarine Force Library and Museum.



“It has been a highlight of my career to work with the talented and hardworking men and women of Navy Submarine Support Center, and then Submarine Readiness Squadron 32,” said William, whose hometown is McCall, Idaho. “Alongside our counterparts at Submarine Force Atlantic, Submarine Squadron 12, Submarine Squadron 4 and a number of other supportive commands and organizations, we worked tirelessly to ensure our undersea forces received the training, supplies, arms and support they needed to remain ready at all times to answer our nation’s call.



“I’m confident that Squadron 32 and the submarines it supports will continue to excel in the coming years under Cmdr. Hurt,” he continued.



Navy Submarine Support Center New London was renamed Submarine Readiness Squadron 32 on July 15. The unit provides support services to ensure Navy submarines homeported at Naval Submarine Base New London in Connecticut maintain mission readiness for worldwide deployments.



“It’s been a great pleasure getting to know the sailors of Submarine Readiness Squadron 32. I am impressed with their professionalism and enthusiasm, and with what they’ve accomplished under Cmdr. William’s leadership,” said Hurt, a native of Excelsior Springs, Missouri. “The submarines we serve are set up for success, thanks to him and this team. I am honored to have this opportunity, and I am thrilled to carry out our command’s mission with such a great group of sailors.”



Hurt arrives at Submarine Squadron 32 after serving as Deputy Commander for Readiness at Submarine Squadron 1 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



William will now take over as program manager of the Compatibility Test Facility at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Philadelphia. Before arriving in Groton in 2019, William served as the Deputy Commander for Readiness at Submarine Squadron 11 in San Diego.

