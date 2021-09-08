Infrastructure Equipment Improvements: The Tools You Need When You Need Them

The Infrastructure Pillar Team (IPT) has several goals, one of which is Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) equipment improvement initiative. This is to improve overall industrial plant equipment readiness by enhancing maintenance efforts and to create a long-term, self-sustaining and transparent maintenance program that improves maintenance availabilities and their lifecycles.



Utilizing rapid improvement techniques, the team is pursuing several parallel options for maintenance on all Capital Investment Properties (CIP), core equipment, and high-impact Industrial Plant Equipment (IPE). The IPT has commenced the development of an organic specialized electronics maintenance team consisting of active duty personnel, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual maintenance costs. The IPT has launched several large preventive maintenance contracts with more contracts to follow keeping vital IPE at top operating condition. The team has reorganized small organic maintenance teams and developed an organic preventive maintenance program until the Preventive Maintenance Program matures where all items can be addressed at the required frequency. Preventive maintenance is critical to extending the life of any piece of equipment. A robust preventive maintenance program can lead to a 70 percent decrease in corrective maintenance. Preventive maintenance minimizes downtime for NNSY’s Capital Investment Properties, core, or high-impact IPE.



Down time for back shop IPE can have a direct impact for projects on the waterfront. Equipment Initiative Lead Chief Warrant Officer (CWO-4) Michael Mendez said, “Our workforce must have the tools they need when they need them. Supporting our workforce and fostering a culture that displays a facilities maintenance team that is actively engaged and responsive to their maintenance concerns is paramount to NNSY.”



The new IPE trouble desk will allow anyone with any question regarding the equipment to make one phone call to 757-396-3805 and be provided a direct line to the answer they seek. The trouble desk is also available for reporting any downed or degraded piece of IPE. The trouble desk works with NNSY’s Industrial Engineering Branch’s (Code 983) embedded engineers and the Equipment Maintenance Branch’s (Code 900F12) maintenance team to provide answers on status. These small maintenance divisions in the last year have taken 1,400 corrective maintenance items backlogged and lowered that number to approximately 130 items. Challenges and improvements still lay ahead for the IPT, but the framework and strategy is in place.



“With the launch of all of our target goals and these programs self-sustainability these items are excellent examples of pillar team efforts,” said Mendez. “While there is room for these new programs to improve, these items represent the tremendous efforts to prioritize industrial equipment and importance of our workforce. Shipmates helping shipmates, easy day!”

