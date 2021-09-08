Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center Completes USS Porter Availability On Time

NAVAL STATION ROTA (July 19, 2021) – Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) Detachment Rota completed the USS Porter (DDG 78) Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) on time, July 17. The SRA is the largest availability completed by FDRMC Rota to date.



“FDRMC Rota worked hand-in-hand with our industry partner, Navantia to deliver the USS Porter back to 6th Fleet and we continue to set the bar for excellence in forward deployed maintenance. The close relationship between our team and the contractor, allowed us to accommodate all work and expeditiously complete the availability on time,” said the USS Porter Project Manager, Dickson Ramirez.



Work completed included major preservation efforts and important repairs to the ship.



Captain Gustavo Vergara, Commanding Officer of FDRMC praised the Rota detachment saying, “FDRMC’s Rota detachment went above and beyond to complete this comprehensive availability on a compressed timeline. The teamwork between our FDRMC team, Navantia, and ship’s force, ensured this availability went smoothly and was an overwhelming success.”



The USS Porter (DDG 78) is an Arleigh Burke Class destroyer that provides multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. She is currently homeported at Naval Station Rota, Spain, supporting the 6th Fleet mission.



FDRMC provides contract management oversight, fleet technical assistance, voyage repair and diving and salvage to Forward Deployed Naval Forces in Europe and the Middle East and for Deployed ships in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.



