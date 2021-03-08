NAVSUP FLC Sigonella holds change of command

Photo By Joseph Yanik | Rear Adm. Scott Gray (left), commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central,...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Yanik | Rear Adm. Scott Gray (left), commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, congratulates Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie during a change of command ceremony August 3, 2021, at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. During the ceremony, MacKenzie assumed command of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Kegan Kay) see less | View Image Page

NAS SIGONELLA, Italy - Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) held a change of command ceremony during which Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie relieved Capt. Alsandro H. Turner as commanding officer August 3, 2021, at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.



"NAVSUP FLCSI will continue to lean forward and engage to provide vital logistics support to our fleet and projection platforms ashore, with a laser sharp focus on NSS-Supply, theater setting, and providing world class supply chain, logistics and sustainment services to our Navy, Joint, and NATO partners across Europe and Africa area of responsibility," MacKenzie said during his remarks.



“To FLCSI's civilian and military team members, maintain course and speed but continue to innovate and set new targets as you've done these past years. I am honored to serve as your commanding officer. Please know that I have your back, as I am confident that you have mine.”



During his remarks, Turner shared anecdotes from his experience serving and living in Sicily, and he thanked his family, colleagues and staff for their support during his tour. He also reflected on the American and European friends he and his family had made.



The ceremony's presiding officer was Rear Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. In his remarks, Gray recognized and praised Turner for his professionalism, leadership and problem-solving ability by highlighting several of the FLCSI’s major accomplishments under his command, like standing up a contingency logistics site in northern Europe and a Navy contracting office in Somalia.



"By establishing a presence in the North Atlantic, you will have contributed to the success of our future warfighters operating there," he said. “The contracting office makes the Navy the lead service provider for contracting services at contingency locations in Somalia and in East Africa. The first for the U.S. Navy and a model for the future.”



Gray also cited FLCSI's logistics support role in facilitating the movement and delivery of more than $9 million-worth of personal protection equipment as part of the Navy's response to the presidential decree calling for COVID-19 pandemic relief assistance to Italy.



"Your team's effort enabled us to deliver humanitarian assistance to our ally, Italy, when it was most needed," he said.



Gray added that FLCSI will be well led under MacKenzie's command.



"I am very confident FLCSI will continue its superlative work in delivering critical support throughout the AOR," Gray said. "I know Capt. MacKenzie’s work on the 6th Fleet staff has prepared him well for his tenure as CO.”



MacKenzie is the ninth commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Sigonella since it was established in 2005 as the seventh FLC to be a part of NAVSUP's global logistics support network.



NAVSUP FLC Sigonella is one of NAVSUP's eight globally-positioned logistics centers that provides for the full range of solutions for logistics, business and support services to the Navy, Joint and Allied Forces throughout Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.