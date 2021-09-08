Spangdahlem AB tests new PT options

Fitness Assessment Airmen from the 52nd Force Support Squadron began testing the new physical training options scheduled to become available Air Force-wide in the beginning of 2022.



The new cardio alternatives consist of the traditional 1.5-mile run, 1-mile walk or the High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run (20M HAMR) to meet the cardio requirement. The push-ups options consist of traditional push-ups or hand release push-ups for one strength component, and for situps, options include traditional situps, the cross-leg reverse crunch or plank for the other strength component.



Staff Sgts. Tammy Santana and Giacomo Samms, 52nd FSS Fitness Assessment Center managers, have seen the process of monitoring these new alternatives first-hand.



“All of the tests we administer for these new alternatives are mock tests,” said Santana. “No one can use these options for their official test yet, but they can volunteer to try it out and see if these new options better suit them than the traditional options.”



Samms said it is a positive change for Air Force members who have prior backgrounds in functional fitness.



“This change will be beneficial for members who have prior backgrounds in sports,” said Samms. “For example, many athletes are familiar with the 20M HAMR test and may find that option more suitable to test their physical fitness over a traditional run.”



Even though members are not able to use these options for their official PT tests yet, diagnostic testing has become an option for those wanting to test their abilities sooner than their scheduled test date.



“Diagnostic testing enables USAF members to see where they are fitness-wise,” said Santana. “If members are happy with their scores, they are able to use these scores as their official test.”



If groups, squadrons or individual members are interested in trying out the new PT options with mock tests, contact the FAC team at the Eifel Powerhaus Gym for more information, or sign up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c45aba72ea7ffc52-trial

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 03:59 Story ID: 402603 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB tests new PT options, by SSgt Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.