    Garrison summer hires receive certificates for their participation

    The group of Wiesbaden Garrison summer hires pose with their certificates along with

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    07.30.2021

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The 2021 Summer Hire session has ended on Wiesbaden Garrison and the youth who participated were given certificates of appreciation during the Garrison’s organization day July 30.

    For six weeks, 13 youth worked at Outdoor Recreation, the Golf Course, the Directorate of Public Works and the Postal Services Center to gain work experience.

    “I really enjoyed meeting new people and learning first hand how the Garrison functions,” Raymundo Ochoa said. Ochoa spent his six weeks working at the the Garrison post office.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 02:33
    Story ID: 402594
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison summer hires receive certificates for their participation, by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Wiesbaden
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

