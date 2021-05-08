Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling the mission

    Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez Diener | Airman Angela Hernandez, left, and Airman 1st Class Ryan Powell, 193rd Special...... read more read more

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Michelle Gonzalez Diener 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Hip-hop music playing on the radio. An oven humming. Scrambled eggs sizzling. Utensils clattering.

    These are sounds the services team assigned to the dining facility hear while preparing food during the Central Delaware Partnership for Hope 2021 Innovative Readiness Training in Dover, Delaware.

    With 16 total personnel—14 Air National Guard and two Army Reserve—the team cooks all the meals for the nearly 250 service members who are providing no-cost health care to the underserved community in the area Aug. 1-9.

    “We have a great services team,” said Pennsylvania Air National Guard Capt. Matthew Robinson, services officer in charge.

    The bulk of the team arrived July 29 from Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire and started serving meals within six hours.

    “Everybody is always hungry,” said Airman 1st Class LaSheonia Smith, Pennsylvania National Guard.

    As the IRT mission progresses, the team churns more than 500 meals a day, providing breakfast and dinner on main operational site and a mobile lunch to the three locations providing medical, dental optometry, mental health and nutrition services to the general public.

    “We feed [the service members] and give them drinks and make sure that they are ok to do what they need to do,” Smith said.

    By mission’s end, the team will have prepared more than 7,000 meals for the service members participating in the joint medical-training mission, according to Robinson.

    “There’s been lots of great effort from our team,” Robinson said. In fact, he said many on his team are using their personal time to either help with translating at the sites or in taking suture training.

    “We’re glad to be here in a joint environment, with a joint team, supporting this awesome mission in the local community,” Robinson added.

    The joint training has brought together Army, Marine, Navy and Air Force Guard and Reserve units from throughout the country and provides direct and lasting benefits to residents of each community served while teaching service members best practices.

    “It’s an amazing thing to do: Giving back to the people [helping the community],” Smith said. “It’s nice to see everybody coming together to help with the one cause.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.08.2021 10:18
    Story ID: 402551
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling the mission, by SSG Michelle Gonzalez Diener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Training

    TAGS

    Reserve
    IRT
    joint training
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT