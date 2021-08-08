192nd Mission Support Group recognizes new commander

The 192nd Mission Support Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony July 10, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

Col. J. Stock Dinsmore relinquished command of the 192nd MSG to Col. David R. Lands. Dinsmore served as the MSG commander from December 2017 to July 2021.

“You’re inheriting an outstanding organization,” Dinsmore said to Lands. "I know you’re going to help lead them in the right direction and just continue to garner the support that they need to continue to support the VaANG mission.”

Presiding over the ceremony was Col. Christopher Batterton, 192nd Wing commander.

“Stock, your leadership has improved the support to our Airmen and has brought safety and resilience to the front lines,” Batterton remarked on Dinsmore’s command. “...We can’t thank you enough for all that you’ve done for our VaANG [Virginia Air National Guard] and will continue to do in your new role.”

Dinsmore was awarded the Legion of Merit for “outstanding leadership, exemplary vision and tireless efforts,” according to the award citation. He was also commended for mobilizing a response force to the national capital following the incidents of January 6th, 2021 and supporting the 46th presidential inauguration.

As the incoming commander, Lands was praised by Batterton for his connectedness with Airmen, the respect he’s earned working his way from an enlisted Airman to a commissioned officer, and his leadership.

“You're a transformational leader. You know intuitively how and where to take risks,” Batterton said. “You empower our Airmen to lead by delegating authority to the lowest level possible, where decisions need to be made, which makes our front line supervisors more effective and better Airmen. You embrace the concept of collaboration, communication and teamwork. And, you know how to take that to the next level.”

Lands enlisted in the VaANG in 1986 as an aircraft maintenance specialist. He later commissioned in 2001 upon graduation from the ANG’s Academy of Military Science. In 2005, he began his career in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, assigned to the 192nd Operations Support Flight as an intelligence operations officer. He served as the 192nd Intelligence Squadron commander and then as the 192nd Operations Group deputy commander. His most recent assignment was VaANG director of air operations at Virginia National Guard Joint Force Headquarters at Defense Supply Center Richmond where he was responsible for formulating plans and establishing policies for operations, administration training, employment maintenance supply and safety for more than 1,300 Airmen assigned to both VNG JFHQ and the 192nd Wing.

As an ISR mission commander, Lands has led 204 combat missions executed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, New Dawn, Unified Protector, and Inherent Resolve.

"To the Airmen of the [192nd] Mission Support Group, I am humbled by the opportunity to care and develop you and our mission capabilities," Lands said. "Your commitment to our Nation and Commonwealth is appreciated and will not be taken for granted.”

“What you can expect from me is enduring support for your collective development and preparation for opportunity,” Lands said to his Airmen. “... a united leadership team that is passionate and empathetic about caring for you and your families while ensuring we are capable of meeting mission requirements. What I expect from you is ... Do the right things in the best interest of our organization to the best of your ability … Be a good wingman. Take care of yourself, your family and our team.”