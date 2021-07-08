130th AES Commander receives Bronze Star Medal

Photo By Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance | Col. Richard Switzer, the 130th Operations Group Commander, presents Lt. Col. William...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance | Col. Richard Switzer, the 130th Operations Group Commander, presents Lt. Col. William “Bill” Mayles, the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) Commander a Bronze Star Medal (BSM) on August 7th, 2021 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia. Mayles received the BSM for his actions while deployed as the commander of the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Squadron at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and Ali Al Saleem Air Base in Kuwait from October 2020 to February 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. William “Bill” Mayles, the 167th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) Commander, received the Bronze Star Medal (BSM) on August 7th, 2021 at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia.



The BSM is a United States Armed Forces decoration awarded to United States Armed Forces members for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.



Mayles was awarded the medal for his actions while deployed as the 405th Expeditionary Aeromedical Squadron Commander at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and Ali Al Saleem Air Base in Kuwait from October 2020 to February 2021.



During this period, Mayles led 35 total force personnel supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) Resolute Support Mission. He oversaw 190 combat and COVID-19 sorties and evacuated more than 170 patients to higher care levels while facing attacks from enemies on six of those missions.



He was also hand-picked to forward deploy from his duty location to construct and lead a new Aeromedical Evacuation Detachment during his deployment.



“His steadfast leadership was pivotal in advancing the United States Central Command’s drawdown of Afghanistan,” said the narrator as he read the award citation.



Col. Richard Switzer, the 130th Operations Group Commander, presided over the ceremony with special guests in attendance, including West Virginia National Guard and 130th Airlift Wing leadership, family, and friends.



“I’m honored to be able to pin this award on Bill,“ said Switzer. “He truly personifies the type of leader we need to take our unit into the future.”



Mayles credited his family, leadership, and fellow Airmen while accepting his Bronze Star.



“Without the people supporting me, from the Airmen to my superiors, and most importantly my friends and family,” he said. “You all make it possible for me to do my job, and I can’t thank you enough.”