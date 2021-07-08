Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Airmen prepare for exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

    Airmen prepare for exercise Patriot Warrior 2021 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Air transportation Airmen move cargo Aug. 5, 2021, at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis., in preparation for the exercise Patriot Warrior 2021.

    Patriot Warrior is Air Force Reserve Command's premier exercise, providing an opportunity for Reserve Citizen Airmen to train with joint and international partners in airlift, aeromedical evacuation, and mobility support.


    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.07.2021 21:59
    Story ID: 402537
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

